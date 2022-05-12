The Rogersville City School Board of Education honored Peggy Bishop during Tuesday’s meeting who is one of it’s two RCS Teacher of the Year award recipients.
Bishop was named the RCS Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2021-22.
At its June meeting the BOE will honor Kelley Russell who was named the RCS Elementary School Teacher of the year for 2021-22.
RCS Principal David Hartsook said that when he and vice principal Lindsay Davenport took over in September they felt that the annual Teacher of the Year recognition was something they needed to revive.
“I don’t know how long it’s been, but putting back in the Teacher of the Year recognition for the primary and middle school teachers was something that our teachers deserve, to be recognized outside of this building in the community and other surrounding counties,” Hartsook said. “With the staff we have here it’s really evident there’s a whole lot of people here who could have easily won this. We have a great staff.”
Hartsook added, “This lady right here, with what she does every day — first of all she understands her curriculum like no other that I’ve ever seen. She takes that knowledge and uses the data to adjust the instruction that she provides our kids based off of the curriculum and what strengths it offers to the needs of our kids.”
Peggy Bishop uses what Hartsook describes as “The Common sense Approach” to give her students what they need every day on an individual basis.
“It’s not cookie cutter, it’s not standardized, it’s what this child needs, and this child needs, and this child needs,” Hartsook said. “Lindsay and I are really proud to thank Mrs. Bishop for what she does for our kids every day.”
Mrs. Bishop was presented a plaque which states “Teacher of the Year 2022, Mrs. Peggy Bishop, 5-8 For your Continued Devotion to the Students at Rogersville City School.”
In addition to the individual plaques awarded to the winners, there will also be a perpetual plaque placed in the school lobby where the names of the winners from now on will be engraved to be remembered by future generations.