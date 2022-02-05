KNOXVILLE — Johnson University in Knoxville announced this week a new undergraduate degree program in the Life Sciences, as well as a new scholarship program designed to encourage the study of it.
The bachelor’s degree in the Life Sciences cultivates a foundational knowledge of the living world from sub-cellular to ecological and global scales. In addition to the core classes in the Life Sciences degree, students can choose a concentration in biology or in fitness science. Critical thinking skills necessary to design, collect, and interpret datasets are a central part of the major coursework.
Graduates may pursue a variety of career paths and will be prepared for graduate school in many life or environmental science fields. By adding just one more year to their undergraduate degree, students can also earn a Master of Arts in Teaching that credentials them to teach science at the middle school or high school level.
“Johnson’s mission is to educate students for strategic vocations, and I’m thrilled to broaden the possibilities for our students with this new degree,” says Program Director and the Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences for the Sciences Dr. Sarah Cathey. “Our approach allows for the opportunity to include discussion of faith with our program content. At Johnson, we believe that using research and scientific knowledge to love and serve others is such a great gift.”
The associated JU Life Sciences Award is open to all high school juniors and seniors and provides scholarships of $2,000 and $1,000 to the two students who best examine, reflect upon, and answer the following 2022-2023 essay question: Christians who are scientists and health practitioners have opportunities to demonstrate love to others in their work. How do you see yourself as a person of faith and of science showing love to your neighbor through your future career?
To apply, students must submit an essay of 500 to 750 words at JohnsonU.edu/Science Award by March 15, 2022. Scholarship winners will be announced April 7, 2022, and winners and their parents/guardians will be invited to attend Johnson University’s April 14, 2022, Preview Day to be recognized at a special luncheon. These scholarships are available to students who attend Johnson University and will be applied to the student’s account.
About Johnson University
Since 1893, Johnson University has been a leader among historic faith-based colleges and contemporary fiscally responsible universities. Johnson is listed on USA Today’s “Least Expensive Colleges to Get Your Degree,” on Niche’s rankings for Best college dorms and Best college campus in Tennessee and is listed among Forbes’ “100 Most Financially Fit Colleges.”
Johnson University is an educational community where students discover their calling and prepare for their career. JU’s three-fold, multi-disciplinary approach equips students with an understanding of God’s word (the Bible), God’s world (arts and sciences), and God’s work (career preparation), producing graduates who are prepared for a lifetime of professional and personal growth.
The university offers more than 70 bachelor’s, master’s, Ph.D., and associate programs across three campuses in Knoxville, Tennessee; Kissimmee, Florida; and online. Johnson faculty strive to prepare promising students for excellence in Christian ministry and other strategic vocations through an affordable, community-oriented, Christ-centered education.