Hawkins County Schools proposed 2% bonus may have to wait a month due to Dec. 21 Commission meeting cancellation

Employees within the Hawkins County School System may have to wait another month to find out if the 2% across-the-board bonus approved by the Board of Education in early December will be approved by the County Commission.
The issue was originally on the agenda for the Dec. 21 Commission meeting, which was cancelled at the last minute.
Though the raise has been approved by the Board of Education and the Commission’s Budget Committee, it must be approved by the Commission in order take effect.
Had the Commission approved the bonus on Dec. 21, the system was set to distribute it as part of the Jan. 15 payroll. As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, the December Commission meeting had not been rescheduled, so the issue may have to wait until the Jan. 25, 2021 meeting.
BOE approves one-time 2% bonus
The board actually approved a 2% raise for all school system employees at their June 4 meeting; however, Tenn. Governor Bill Lee removed the 2% in the state emergency COVID-19 budget the following Friday, June 5 that the county would have used for this raise.
Thus, the BOE eliminated the 2% raise from their budget, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson said at the time that he hoped the system could reevaluate their financial situation in the fall and possibly offer a teacher bonus at that time.
“We had a desire to come back to the table, and not knowing the financial forecast for the state, at least do something for this year to reflect the work we were having to lay out in front of us with potential hybrid systems, virtual systems, and to recognize the hard work of our staff — from our support staff to our teaching staff, and everybody in between,” Hixson said when he brought up the issue again on Nov. 18.
The BOE then passed the 2% one-time bonus at their Dec. 3 meeting.
The bonus is 2% of the employee’s base annual salary with a minimum bonus of $400. All school system employees, including non-certified employees such as custodians, maintenance employees and bus drivers will receive a bonus.
Finance Director Melissa Farmer told the BOE that the combined cost of salary and benefits with this raise would come in at just under $950,000. She also noted that the system currently has three permanent part-time employees who will each receive a $200 bonus instead of the $400 minimum for full-timers.
Bonus meets pushback from Budget Committee
Though the Commission’s Budget Committee did approve the bonus and recommend that it be brought before the full Commission, a few Commissioners expressed opposition to the way the bonus was structured.
Hixson told the committee at their Dec. 14 meeting that he had been asked why the system chose a 2% bonus instead of a flat rate.
“Flat rates have been given in the past, and they do provide an equal amount for all employees, but it’s not indicative of our employees who have put in many, many years in Hawkins County,” he said. “We think the mixture of a flat rate (the $400 minimum) coupled with a 2% base, in this case, is a good way to go about business from time-to-time because it incentivizes those who have put in the years and climbed up the salary schedules…and it reflects their current pay.”
He went on to explain that, if the system were to spend the same total amount ($950,000) on bonuses but give everyone the same amount, each employee would receive roughly $774.
If the system follows the proposed 2% bonus, everyone is guaranteed to receive at least $400, and those at the top of the salary schedule would receive around $1,600. For the non-certificated employees, Hixson noted that the bonuses range from $400 to $900. For certificated teachers, the bonuses range from $800 to $1,200. The bonuses for Principals and their assistants range from $1,000 to $1,400. Supervisors’ bonuses range from $1,000 to $1,600.
The system has roughly 1,088 employees— roughly 1,000 of them are paid through the general-purpose school fund and 88 are paid through the school’s transportation fund.
Roughly 65 of the 85 food service employees would qualify for only the minimum $400 bonus, as would almost all of the 88 bus drivers. The rest of the food service employees would actually qualify for more than the minimum.
“If we did a flat rate, we would roughly cut out about 60% of our teachers who are above that $800 mark,” Hixson added.
“Those cooks and janitors work just as hard,” Commission Chairman Rick Brewer said.
Brewer then suggested that the system somehow reconfigure the bonus structure to “cut back on the high side and raise the low side.”
“Some of the people will get cut back some, but at least everybody will get a little bit more money,” Brewer added. “When you’re doing a one-time bonus, that’s one time that you can sort-of treat people the same.”
“When somebody gets $400, when they go to the grocery store, a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk costs them the same as it does somebody who is going to get $1,200 or $1,400,” Commissioner Charlie Thacker said.
Commissioner Danny Alvis has also since reached out to the Review to express that he, too, would prefer to see all system employees receive the same amount of bonus money.
Hixson further explained that the BOE approved the 2% bonus in an effort to give employees the money—at least for one year—that they would have gotten had the state education budget kept the 2% raise in.
“The biggest reason that we decided to go with this (a 2% bonus) is because we flat-out told the staff that was our intent,” he said.
He also explained that a flat-rate bonus “tends to benefit the lowest to mid-range employees, but it widens the gap of our veteran teachers—those who have their Master’s Degree, those who have worked for 20 plus years…”
“When you give them the same amount that you give a janitor or custodian, then you tend to alienate a whole group of your teaching staff,” he added. “A degree doesn’t necessarily make somebody a good employee, but a good employee who has a Master’s, has put in 20 plus years, can teach multiple subjects, who could go up the road and make $10,000 or $15,000 more…if you can do something for that employee every once in a while, I think you ought to.”
Committee Chairman Keith Gibson, who is a retired educator, noted that “in the teaching profession, we know that everything is based on years (of work).”
“I worked alongside teachers who had a lot more years than I did, and they made more money than I did—that’s a fact of life,” he added. “As far as the bonus, teachers probably don’t expect anything other than what is based on years of experience.”
Hixson also noted that his goal, “if we can afford it,” is to roll the budgeted 2% bonus into next year’s budget as an on-going raise, as the system hasn’t given employees cost of living increases in the past few years.
Though the Budget Committee voted 4-2 to approve the 2% bonus and send it before the Commission, the matter still must be approved by the full Commission at their next meeting before it can take effect.