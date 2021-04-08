Hawkins Co. Fireman's Association offering $50 prize to logo contest winner

The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association (HCVFA) is offering a $50 cash prize and an HCVFA T-shirt for the winning design of the new association logo. The logo competition is open to all members of volunteer fire departments, high school and middle school students in Hawkins County.
The design should incorporate the name “Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association” or the letters “HCVFA” . The design will be used for uniform patches, shirts, jackets and baseball caps. All submissions become the property of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
There is no limit to the number of designs an individual may submit. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association reserves the right to make minor adjustments to the winning design on an as-needed basis.
Design entries shall be mailed to Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, P. O. Box 444, Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Entries are due May 15, 2021. Entries post marked after May 15, 2021 will not be considered.
For additional information email: Kirkbo65@charter.net or dhiett@ix.netcom.com
Bill Killen, who is the new president of the HCVFA, explained that the organization is an IRS 501c3 non-profit. It exists to “encourage and support the fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County in the prevention and extinction of fires, educating the public on the value of public fire safety education and fire prevention in Hawkins County.”
Killen is also the CFO of FIFireE and President of the National Fire Heritage Center (Heritage Hall of America’s Fire Services and Fire Protection Disciplines, Inc.).
Killen has also written several books. His latest book, “History of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Teams”, gives the detailed history of the Kennedy Space Center fire department rescue teams during the Apollo and Skylab eras.