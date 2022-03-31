Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller reported Wednesday night that Hawkins County fire departments had contributed manpower and equipment to help fight Sevier County’s massive wildfires.
“Hawkins County Fire Departments have been requested to assist with the Wears Valley Fire in Sevier County,” Miller said. “Keep all of the responders tonight in your prayers.”
Among the Hawkins County units responding to Sevier County are a Stanley Valley Pumper/tanker, Carters Valley Pumper/tanker, Rogersville Brush truck, Mount Carmel Pumper/ tanker, Mount Carmel Support vehicle, and a HCEMA Support vehicle.
Those crews rendezvoused at Cherokee High School Wednesday night and headed out for Sevierville together.
“All other resources are staying in Hawkins County for coverage,” Miller said.
The Hawkins County units join other firefighters from Kingsport, Unicoi County, and Carter County assisting battle a wildfire that was reported by Sevier County EMA Wednesday night as 1,000 acres in size and "0% contained".
The evacuation zone extended along Wears Valley Road to include areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park, about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
All Sevier County Schools were closed Thursday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires, Sevier County EMA reported.
Sevier County EMA reported that 35 structures had been impacted as of Wednesday night and mandatory evacuations were underway.
Open burning had been banned across East Tennessee Wednesday due to forecasted wind gusts of 45-55 mph with gusts of in excess of 80 mph possible in Tennessee mountains and foothills.