“It was a good day at the shelter,” Hawkins County Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke said of Saturday’s
The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council hosted their fourth annual Vets and Pets adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 14, and seven dogs were adopted.
All animals are free to Veterans at the event, as long the Veteran has proper ID.
The Council, which Behnke described as a “wonderful organization” reimburses the Humane Society for all adoption costs.
“There was so many people there on that day,” Behnke said.
Carolyn Kestner who sponsored the event brought swag bags for all the Veterans filled with goodies. Jeremy Narron from Forward Flag also gave away shirts and mugs.
“One man who adopted a dog had just lost his wife and was looking for a forever friend,” Behnke added. “We plan to do this each and every year. It was a very good day.”