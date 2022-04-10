Hello, and welcome to The Bookend. Today was such a pretty day. I had to run a slew of errands all over kingdom come. I just dreaded the day, but then it was so pleasant outside that I decided to just roll with it.
I stopped at a close friend of my family’s home for a visit. Her name is Jeanie Bradley. Our families have been friends for nearly 80 years. It was there at her house today that I had the honor of meeting a possum hunting paleontologist. His name is Garner B and he was intent on a big dig in the yard for fossils, but he did take a moment to tell me all about his exciting career.
The eminent Mr. Garner B is the three-year-old grandson of Jeanie. Is he really a possum hunter and paleontologist? In his mind he is, and quite frankly dear reader that is all that counts. His formal education is impressive though, he is a double major in pre-K, with an emphasis on animals and dinosaur fossils.
Garner B is full of self-confidence and enthusiasm for life. You see, Garner B has been nurtured and taught to dream big by his mother, his father, and also very importantly, by his Grandmother Jeanie. Garner calls his grandmother by the name MaMaw.
MaMaw Jeanie plays a huge role in the raising of this little boy. That is why this column is going to be dedicated to every grandmother who is playing such an important part in their grandchild’s life.
Most mothers nowadays are working every day of the week. If the mother is fortunate, like Garner B’s mother is, she has a good mother herself who can provide the childcare. And in very many cases today the grandmother has custody of the grandchildren for various reasons.
So, we are living in a different culture, a culture where the grandmother often plays the role of mother. It is fortunate that many children have a grandmother, they are from a self-sacrificing generation, and an age of wisdom.
So, I joined Garner B, MaMaw Jeanie, and the family pet, a mixed mutt named Maynard in the backyard for the possum hunt. The excitement in the air was running high. Garner held his MaMaw’s wooden cane like an expert with an elephant gun on safari. Maynard had his nose in the air, sniffing for the scent of erstwhile possums. MaMaw Jeanie spied one!!
The hunt was on! We charged across the lawn in full pursuit! Success! Garner cornered a hairy scary possum! Maynard stood on the ready. My goodness, if anyone has had more fun on a real possum hunting safari, I would like to meet them.
After our hunting success we moved to what MaMaw Jeanie referred to as “the excavation site.” It was actually a dirt pile left over from some lawn project, but Garner began to excavate at the dirt pile with feverish relish. I praised him saying, “Garner, you are one hard working paleontologist!” Soon he discovered “Fossils,” which were in actuality some kind of critter bones-no matter-the little guy had success (real paleontologists probably come up with less than Garner B on a day long dig, they might envy us).
At the end of our back yard adventures, we all had dirt on us, Maynard was exhausted and flopped down in the shade for a nap, but Garner was encouraged and happy. Hey, you got give it to MaMaw-she’s awesome. Her hip stays out of place, she has what I call a “hitch in her giddy up,” but honey she is on that possum and fossil hunt like a chicken on a June bug. Go MaMaw!! This column is for all ya’ll imaginative MaMaw’s that are spending days with the grandkids!!
Well, ya’ll get inspired to be creative, check out books for children at your local library. Come on up and join us on our possum and fossil hunt, until next week, have a great week, and have a literary week! Teresa Kindred