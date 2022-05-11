A Surgoinsville man accused of being involved in a July 4th shooting last year that left him and another man hospitalized with gunshot wounds was served a sealed indictment last week on felony assault and gun charges.
On July 4, 2021 shortly before 9 p.m. the Church Hill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 211 Armstrong Drive.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said the initial investigation indicated that William Arthur Meade Jr., 40, had been shot in the lower leg.
Mosley reported that Brandon Eugene Beard, 39, 114 Ferry Road, Surgoinsville, had gone to the residence and became involved in an altercation with Meade.
Witnesses told the CHPD that Beard pulled a gun, and several people at the residence tried to take it away from him.
Mosely reported that the gun discharged and struck both Beard and Meade. Beard fled the scene before officers arrived.
Meade was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Holston Valley Medical Center. Beard was later located at a residence on Ferry Road in Surgoinsville where he’d reportedly driven himself after the altercation with Meade.
Beard was flown via air rescue to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the groin area.
Beard was named in a Oct. 1, 2021 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment on charges including three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was booked into the Hawkins County Jail last week on $75,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 10.
Other sealed indictments served recently
Roger DeWayne Peters, 42, 104 Lincolnshire Drive, Church Hill, was named in a Dec. 6 sealed indictment for burglary and theft under $1,000. The arrest warrant was served May 3, and he is scheduled for arraignment June 10.
Kenneth Eugene Cromer, 28, 100 Etter Street, Rogersville, for Burglary and theft over $1,000. He was indicted April 11, arraigned April 29 and released last week on $20,000 bond. His next court appearance is June 23.