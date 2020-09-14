(Rogersville) Relay for Life of Hawkins County lit up Rogersville’s town square Saturday night with their luminaria tribute. 456 illuminated luminary bags were placed on the four corners, each one purchased in honor or in memory of a cancer victim. The touching tribute was visited by many pedestrians as well as those driving through. Money raised from the event went to the Hawkins County Relay for Life.
