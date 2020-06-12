MOORESBURG — A Rutledge man found sleeping in a car at the Dollar General, in Mooresburg, who told police he was tired from working, was a diabetic and probably needed to eat, was charged with three drug-related offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy William Wilson said in a report that he was dispatched to the location about 8:35 p.m. on June 6, 2020. There, he located a gray Chevy Equinox occupied by a man who was later identified as William John Couch, 37, of a Lakeshore Drive address.
Wilson said that he could see “several syringes in plain view on the floor and in the center console of the vehicle”, along with what appeared to be a scale in a bag on the driver’s lap.
The deputy tapped on the side of the vehicle several times, awakening Couch who said that he was “tired from working all day”, was a diabetic, and “probably needed to eat”.
Minutes later, Deputy Jesse Williams arrived to assist, and called for a Hawkins County EMS ambulance to respond to check the man’s condition.
Wilson said that he asked Couch several questions about his “blood sugar, A1C and other routine things that a diabetic should know”, but that he was unable to answer any of the questions.
Couch was asked to sit on the ground behind the vehicle and gave verbal permission for officers to search the car.
By that time, two additional officers had arrived on the scene -- Sgt. Wilhoit and Dep. Summer Dalton -- with one standing by watching the driver while others searched the Equinox.
“I collected 11 syringes and a bag containing several counterweights for a scale,” Wilson’s report continues. “On the floor in the driver’s side of the compartment, Deputy Williams also found a digital scale. I looked inside a backpack that was sitting in the front passenger seat that was open where Mr. Couch was looking for his drivers license and saw a small glassine baggie with what appeared to be a white rock-like substance.”
Wilson said he also found another baggie containing smaller glassine baggies “consistent with the type to package and sell smaller amounts of drugs like cocaine or methamphetamines”.
“I also observed a small red cloth bag with what appeared to be a glass pipe,” Wilson wrote. “In a separate pocket of the backpack, I found a bottle for holding diabetic test strips containing another smaller back of a white rocklike substance and a single, round, orange pill.”
At that point, Couch was placed in the rear seat of Wilson’s patrol car where a search turned up a single sealed package of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film (8 mg./2 mg.).
Couch did not have and could not produce a prescription for the Suboxone strip, Wilson’s report said.
The white, rock-like substance was weighed at 3.92 grams at the Sheriff’s Office, while the smaller baggie with the white, rock-like substance weighed .27 grams.
Couch was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on the following charges:
• Manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines;
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), two counts; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
