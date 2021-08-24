“You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.” James Baldwin
I read this quote on a website yesterday morning. I finished a book by T. I. Lowe yesterday evening and I truly understood the quote.
One of the perks of being a librarian is you have to (or get to), read lots of books. T. I. Lowe is currently my best, most favorite author and I can not wait to get more of her books.
When Phyllis, a frequent patron, came in after finishing UNDER THE MAGNOLIAS by T.I. Lowe, she was excited enough to cause me to check it out next. Now that poor girl, the main character, Austin, had many troubles! It took her a long time of hiding serious difficulties before she discovered that all people have problems and want to help others in trouble.
Please look around and see who you can help today. Find a great book and share with us on Mount Carmel Facebook page. You might lead someone to a new favorite author.
Now that students have gone back to school, how about parents and grandparents coming into the library for some classes.
Would you like to meet with a group of parents to discuss hobbies or interests? Do you like flowers and want to share? How about cooking, gardening, crafting, or just reading? Are you interested in knowing more about the history of Mt. Carmel and collecting it for the 75th or 100th year celebration? Do you need help with computer skills or even using your phone?
Call 423-357-4011 for an appointment or just stop any weekday from 10 am to 4 pm. or on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4-8 pm,
We would love to start craft classes on Wednesday afternoons with Lily Thurber leading. We have leaves, ribbons, and other craft items. Call if you are interested.
We have two wonderful groups of homeschooled preteens and teens who are learning to be excellent library volunteers, maybe even future librarians. We are willing to accommodate your schedule to include other teens.
Myrna Livesay is librarian at the Mount Carmel Public Library.