In July of 1929, a mighty rushing Pentecostal wind swept through Rogersville in the form of Sister Victoria Booth Demarest, the world renowned Grande Dame of Evangelical preachers.
The much anticipated revival meeting was to be held at the Rogersville High School auditorium but no doubt the arrival of Sister Demarest was controversial in many Hawkins County religious circles. In those days women preachers were rarely welcomed behind the pulpit.
This was especially true of many churches in the southern Bible belt. Marie Berry was primarily responsible for bringing the Demarest Union Revival to Rogersville. She is also credited with helping establish the first Catholic Church services in Hawkins County.
Before that time many people of the Catholic faith had to attend Mass in Kingsport. As wife of George L Berry, President of the International Printing Pressmen Union, Mrs. Berry was able to meet influential people all over the country. During a visit to New York City the Berry’s met Sister Victoria Booth Demarest and plans were immediately put in motion to bring her to Rogersville.
The Revival was set for the seventh of July and all over the county posters and banners heralded the arrival of Sister Victoria. Her fame and her strong faith in God often preceded her every where she went. In her day she was considered the female equivalent of famous male evangelists like Billy Sunday and Billy Graham.
In 1919 she conducted revival meetings in a Methodist Church in St John’s New Found land and over 2000 people received salvation during this one crusade. In an amazing career that spanned over 70 years Sister Victoria was a counselor, a preacher and an author of numerous inspirational books, poems and plays. She was also the composer of more than 100 gospel songs, hymns and marches.
Sister Victoria led revival campaigns in eight countries and could preach and talk fluently in three languages. As an ambassador of God she met many prominent religious leaders of the time. Her journey began in 1889 when her grandfather William Booth the founder of the Salvation Army held her up in the Royal Albert Hall in London and dedicated her to God.
Victoria and her nine brothers became accomplished preachers and musicians and often joined their mother in Salvation Army campaigns and street corner revivals. Victoria delivered her first sermon as an evangelist when she was twenty years old.
Three years later she was traveling throughout Canada and the US conducting lengthy revivals for churches of all denominations. In 1934 she inauguated the “America for God Crusade” and in 1946 she founded the “World Assocation of Mothers for Peace. Victoria sometimes delivered sermons before crowds of thousands of people and her ministry became popular long before radio and television. She often preached in churches where no female had ever been allowed behind the pulpit but because she was a woman she wasn’t ordained as a minister until she was sixty years old.
In 1979 Sister Victoria celebrated her 90th birthday with one last revival to win souls for God. Many said it was reminicent of one of her old campaigns on the battle fields of the Lord. Just like Union Revival she held in Rogersville in 1929.
Reportedly over 3000 people attended the Union Revival that lasted for three weeks and then moved on to other Tennessee towns where the the attendance was even more astounding. She was probably one of the first women to hold a revival in Hawkins County and from all documented accounts it certianly was a memorable event.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com