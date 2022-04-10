Tuesday, May 3 is Election Day, and in commemoration of this fact the following story is a blast from the past from the annals of Hawkins County’s history concerning a very controversial election that happened 155 years ago.
Among the most memorable and notorious election years in Tennessee history was 1867.
Anger and bitterness ran rampant among all parties which included Conservative, Democratic and Radical Republicans. There was also a deep hatred fueled by the long national nightmare known as the Civil War.
Most of Hawkins County’s returning veterans both Union and Confederate and their families generally voted the way their kinfolk fought in the war. Sometimes voting and debating caused feuds and small wars especially in the eastern part of the state. One of the bloodiest and deadliest election related riots in Tennessee’s history occurred at Rogersville in July of 1867.
As a result the town would temporarily obtain the nickname “Cutthroat”.
The following account of the incident was published in a July 29, 1867 issue of the New York Times:
“On a branch of the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad, leading from Rogersville Junction (Bulls Gap) is the little village of Rogersville. It is the capital of Hawkins County with about 700 habitants and about 64 miles from Knoxville the home of Governor Brownlow. Like many other places in Tennessee it has a clique of Radical time-servers, who are as bitter and relentless in their hatred of everything Conservative as Satan is in his hatred of everything good.
It had been announced through the newspapers that on Tues of this week, Emerson Etheridge the Conservative candidate for governor running against William Brownlow would address the people of Rogersville, and when the announcement reached the village, the radicals swore that he would never mount the stand to speak to the crowd as long as trusty guns and men who could use them could be found. These threats of repeated outrage however failed to move the great Conservative chief one jot, and he determined he would speak come what may.
Everybody anticipated trouble, and when the day arrived the people poured in from all quarters, armed with muskets, shotguns, revolvers, and pitch forks, the radicals bent on riot and blood and the conservatives determined to defend themselves to the last man, should they be attacked.
With one o’clock came Etheridge and a mass of not less than 500 towns people, half of them colored, gathered about the courthouse on the square to listen to his speech. As he proceeded his terrible denunciation and thorough exploitation of his opponent Brownlow’s corruption fired up the radical heart to such a degree that he had only spoken an hour when one of his sentences was picked up by Tom King, a notorious democrat, who shouted back “That’s a lie!”
Not knowing who had flung the cowardly insult, Mr. Etheridge hurled back another insult against Brownlow which he scarce had uttered when a whistling bullet cut the air dangerously close to where Etheridge was standing. This shot was quickly followed by others in all points of the crowd. The crowd at once broke, the Radicals moved rapidly toward one side of the town square, shouting and yelling like demons of the lower pit.
The Conservatives went in an opposite direction, both parties firing as they went. Volley after volley of Minnie balls large and small shots and the contents of numberless revolvers were shot in rapid succession. Every round carried wounds and death into the ranks of the crowd until they began to waver and draw back and slowly retreat keeping up a scattering fire. Mr. Etheridge stood firm with a revolver in his hand.
The battle lasted about twenty minutes, by which time the square was cleared and only random shots were being fired in other portions of the village. The first man to fall was a white conservative, a bullet crushing through his brain and killing him instantly. A radical black man was next, a ball entered his side and passed through him.
He died a few minutes after he fell. Seven other people were mortally wounded and later died. 25 to 30 others were less seriously wounded. The wounded were carried to the Powell Hotel and taken care of. It is said the Radicals suffered most, but we have nothing reliable in regard to their loss. As soon as the firing ceased, Mr. Etheridge left the courthouse and proceeded to his hotel. He left town by the night train for Sneedville to fill an appointment there.”
It was rumored that Governor Brownlow had instigated the Rogersville riot against his opponent Etheridge. Brownlow’s uncompromising radical views and his relentless revenge against his enemies made him one of the most divisive figures in Tennessee’s political history and one of the most controversial politicians of the reconstruction.
Early on Brownlow published a newspaper and was a persistent opponent to Tennessee seceding from the union. As a result he was jailed in December 1861 and forced to flee north. He returned to the state in 1865 and became governor. Brownlow publicly hated and tormented ex-confederates whom he considered traitors.
This earned him the nickname “Bloody Bill Brownlow”. Brownlow’s one sided views against Confederates and his petition to give ex-slaves the vote led to the founding of the Ku Klux Klan. The Rogersville Riot story was carried in many newspapers including the Nashville and Union Dispatch and the Chattanooga American Union.
Each one told a different story.
The Nashville paper called it the “Brownlow-Maynard Riot”. Many journalists of the day claimed that Maynard was a radical representative of Brownlow. He was debating Etheridge that day. He also incited the black men in the crowd to riot.
Many of the men involved in the bloody fight that day left the county and never returned. The spectacle was one of the largest post Civil War battles ever fought in East Tennessee and it all took place in Rogersville where anything could happen and usually did.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com