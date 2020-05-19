MOORESBURG — A woman who called 911 Dispatch and asked for a helicopter later told authorities who responded that country music star Blake Shelton was “trying to kill her”, that there was a “man in the woods with a knife”, that she and country star Eric Church were “dating”, and that country star Dolly Parton was “flying in to see her tonight”.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Williams, who responded to the call on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, said that Mary Linnie Myers, 48, of Robbins Lane, Mooresburg, “had severe slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet, and there was also the smell of alcoholic beverage coming from her person”.
According to the report, Deputy Blake Zion had been dispatched to the same address twice earlier that same day for a similar “complaint” regarding Shelton.
Hawkins Co. 911 advised that the 911 calls were being transferred from Grainger County.
“I did not observe anybody around Mary’s camper or anything that would cause immediate danger to Mary,” Williams wrote. “I observed an open bottle of vodka on Mary’s table in the camper.”
Myers was charged with Misuse of 911 and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking. A date of May 18, 2020, was set for her initial appearance in Sessions Court.
