BULLS GAP — A man who allegedly fired a shot at Sheriff’s Deputies from Hawkins and Greene counties after he was found in a tree on Sunday evening was injured when authorities returned fire.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:30 p.m., on May 24, 2020, a deputy with the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be an abandoned car in the VFW Auxiliary parking lot at 200 N. VFW Road in Bulls Gap.
While investigating the vehicle, TBI said, the officer heard a female call out to him. The woman told the deputy that her husband, 44-year old Michael Snyder (address not given), walked into a nearby wooded area and mentioned harming himself.
A check of Snyder’s information revealed that he had an active warrant out of Hamblen County for Failure to Appear.
Additional Hawkins County deputies, along with a K9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist in searching for Snyder, TBI said.
“Deputies located Snyder a short distance away and discovered he had climbed a tree,” the agency said. “At some point during the confrontation, Snyder reportedly fired a weapon at deputies. One Hawkins County deputy and the Greene County deputy returned fire, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.”
As of presstime, TBI had not released any additional details regarding the incident, including what may have led Snyder to act in such a manner.
The man's condition at presstime was not known.
TBI began investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting at the request of Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.
For readers’ information, TBI typically investigates officer-related shootings as a matter of routine protocol.
“This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence,” the agency said. “As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.”
TBI, as a matter of policy, does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents.
