At last count, there are over a dozen primary candidates running for the First Congressional District seat being vacated by Dr. Phil Roe.
I have done my research and can unequivocally support Steve Darden as the clear best choice for the office.
We do not need career politicians in Washington, we need level-headed legislators who can step in and lead a reconciliation effort between the Congressional factions as this nation moves forward after the Covid-19 pandemic. Steve Darden is such a man.
During his tenure as a City Commissioner, Vice Mayor, and Mayor, Steve demonstrated first-rate problem-solving skills and innovative thinking for the future of Johnson City and its’ surrounds.
His leadership in the effort to obtain the property and construct the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial is but one example of his ability to get things done.
Steve Darden has the unique blend of a successful career, small business ownership, and superb leadership in public office.
These qualities will serve him well as our next 1st District Congressman!
Sincerely,
R. George Heaton
Johnson City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.