JUNE 26-27
ST. CLAIR CLASS REUNION: (for all classes of the old schoo — late 50’s and 60’s) at St. Clair Park, beginning at 12 noon.
HUGE YARD SALE: at Price Public Community Center, 203 Spring St., Rogersville, starting at 8 a.m. A variety of items will be for sale in the parking lot.
JUNE 27
HELTON/HILTON REUNION: CANCELED due to Covid-19. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.
ANNUAL BOOK SALE: downstairs of the Local Artist Gallery, use side door entrance at the corner of Main and Church St., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed for set up and event help. If you would like to become a Friends of the Library member, forms are at the Library or at the Gallery during the event. Any student that volunteers will receive volunteer credit hours. Contact Barry Campbell for more information, 423-754-2846.
JUNE 28
LAWSON FAMILY REUNION: Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 — 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information 309-267-0259.
REVIVAL: at Fishers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Chip McLain and Bro. Jamie Stewart helping.
JULY 2-4
CITY OF ROGERSVILLE: will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday. Garbage pickup for Friday, July 3 will be picked up, Thursday, July 2, please have your garbage out by 7 a.m.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION: for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
