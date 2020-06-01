GREENEVILLE — Anthony Dwayne Sensabaugh, a/k/a “Boobie”, 33, of Rogersville, was sentenced on May 26, 2020, by Judge Clifton L. Corker, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.
Sensabaugh pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
In 2017, the Third Judicial District’s Drug Task Force made controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin from Sensabaugh. As a result, the DTF and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Sensabaugh’s residence. During the search, officers were able to recover 17.93 grams of heroin, 14.12 grams of a cocaine-base substance, 14.83 grams of cocaine, 52.24 grams of methamphetamine, 33.36 grams of marijuana, and a loaded .25 caliber pistol.
On February 4, 2019, deputies with the HCSO arrested Sensabaugh for another offense. During an interview, Sensabaugh admitted to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and HCSO that he frequently made purchases of methamphetamine in actual quantities of four to eight ounces weekly prior to the search warrant executed back in 2017.
“Our office fully supports our law enforcement partners’ investigative efforts to address the resurgence of heroin and other drugs within our region. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute individuals involved in the illegal drug and weapon activities that continue to plague our state,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey.
“This is a great example of local and federal law enforcement agencies working closely to eradicate dangerous drug dealers out of our communities. The drug dealer’s residence was located across the street from a middle school (RMS), which jeopardized the safety and well-being of school staff and its students,” said Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
