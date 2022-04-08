The Mooresburg man charged with attempted murder in the March 30 on Spruce Pine Road is facing additional charges related to 42 grams of meth discovered by deputies at the time of his arrest.
Gerald Glenn Horner, 45, 120 Johnson Road, Mooresburg, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and tampering with evidence.
At the time of his arrest on March 30 he was also served with outstanding warrants for joyriding that was issued Feb 28; and a Jan. 25 warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
As of Wednesday Horner was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $200,000 bond with a Sessions Court hearing set on all of the aforementioned charges for April 18.
Horner was initially charged with attempted murder and the weapons charges after the HCSO responded to a shooting report on March 30 around 1:23 p.m. at 1262 Spruce Pine Road.
Detectives reportedly located the victim, Zants Davis, who had been shot in the left hand by a bullet that exited his hand and struck his forehead, but didn’t penetrate his skull.
Several witnesses told the HCSO Horner shot Davis with a Titan II .380 caliber handgun, and then left in a 2008 Chrysler driven by Savannah Kenner, 27, 1262 Spruce Pine Road, Rogersville.
The couple was stopped by HCSO detectives a short time later on Spruce Pine Road near the Old Spruce Pine Church.
According to a report filed by HCSO Sgt. Nathan Simpson, Deputy Bill Wilson located the suspects, and while Wilson was attempting a traffic stop he observed the passenger side door open.
A witness stated that Horner placed an item outside the vehicle which was later recovered by deputies and determined to be 42 grams of meth.
Simpson stated in his report that Kenner later admitted she’d handed the bag to Horner, he threw it out the door, and it belonged to her.
Kenner was arraigned Monday on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, and tampering with evidence as of Wednesday she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for April 18.
Shooter apologized, said he didn’t mean to do it
According to a report filed by HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby, a witness told the HCSO she was in the front yard when she heard screaming inside the residence. Zants Davis then exited the house screaming, bleeding, and stating he’d been shot.
That same witness reported that she heard Horner inside the residence “saying he was sorry and he didn’t mean to do it.”
“(The witness) stated that Gerald then exited the house with a pistol,” Crosby stated in his report. “(The witness) stated she told Gerald to drop the gun, and that Gerald placed the gun on the porch and left the scene in a gray Chrysler 300 accompanied by Savannah (Kenner).”
Another witness told the HCSO he entered the house shortly after the shooting and spoke to Horner who stated he was sorry and didn’t mean to do it.
“(The second witness) stated that Gerald stated he had a confronted Zants about stealing from him and had pulled a gun on him,” Crosby stated in his report. “When Zants kicked at him the gun went off. (The second witness) stated that Zants came back in the house yelling at Gerald stating that Gerald had shot him.”
First responders at the scene reported that the victim was shot through the hand as a defensive wound, and that the bullet also grazed his forehead.
A third person was arrested as a result of this incident.
Brandy Johnson, 27, of Greeneville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution after a pipe and plastic baggie containing a white substance were allegedly discovered in her possession while being booed into the Hawkins County Jail.