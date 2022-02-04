A Surgoinsville man reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office last week that his late father’s bank account had been defrauded out of $116,548.
According to a report filed by Lt. James Woods, the son reported on Jan. 27 that the withdrawals occurred between Jan. 12-21 from his father’s account at First Horizon Bank in Chattanooga.
On Jan. 12 one check was numbered 3400 for $42,000 to Luis Ramirez as a mobile deposit; and another check for $15,000 was to William Wooster as check No. 3401, which was cashed at Apple Federal Credit Union in Fairfax, Va.
Money was also withdrawn from the account on Jan. 18 in the amounts of $42,000 and $2,260.57; and on Jan. 21 in the amounts of $15,000 and $324.
All of these withdrawals were made without the permission of the son, who is executor of his father’s estate.
The son reported to the HCSO that he has no suspects.
To the son’s knowledge his father’s Chattanooga residence hasn’t been burglarized, and he knows of no way anyone could have obtained account information.
Because the father’s residence and bank account are in Chattanooga, the HCSO referred the son to the Chattanooga Police Department.