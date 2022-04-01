Appalachian Miles for Smiles spent part of last week in Rogersville, doing dental work, eye exams and providing eyeglasses and pulmonary exams under the supervision of founder Frank Waldo and director Michelle Campbell.
Eighty-one residents were served with $70,000 value of medical services.
A ministry was birthed in the Tri-Cities a few years ago when local businessman Frank Waldo encountered a weeping woman who had been to a dental clinic, but because they were overbooked, she missed the opportunity to be served.
This prompted Waldo to study the shortage of services in the Tri-City area and after a time of prayer, he says, “pieces started just falling into place”.
Appalachian Miles for Smiles began in 2016 with a converted tractor trailer, trailer that would hold 5 separate dental chairs ready to serve.
The ministry grew to take on a director, Michelle Campbell and recruited volunteer professionals to fill positions of dentists and optometrists. They then travel to key sites in several counties to offer their services.
The dental trailer has now grown to 2nd trailer offering 3 vision cubicles and a 3rd unit set up with X-ray equipment for pulmonary services.
AMFS makes their way into Hawkins County working with Of One Accord Ministry’s 2 sites one in in Church Hill and one in Rogersville as well as some other ministries.
They also make a trip according to Waldo each year to Sneedville.
This year they provided 79 extractions, 13 fillings, 14 cleanings and about 40 exams and x-rays.
In the Vision trailer, there were 37 eye exams and 38 pair of eyeglasses distributed. In the pulmonary truck, it was estimated another $21,000 of services were provided.
This past week, AMFS set up at Market Place which is across the street from the Shepherd’s Center. They used the meeting room as a place for check in and Triage.
It seems every time services are offered, at least one resident has to be directed to Rogersville’s local emergency room to address high blood pressure or high sugar count.
One resident stated he had pulled some of his own teeth with a pair of plyers.
These folks are shocked the providers that come on these trips are gentle and caring. They have sometimes thousands of dollars of work done, but instead of a bill they can’t pay, they get a hug and a prayer.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay noted that the ministry works hard to provide a good receptive place for these groups to come and provide desperately needed services within the county.