Early American presidents could follow George Washington’s example and quietly retire from public life.
Nowadays, with a persistent, 24-hour media cycle, presidents don’t have the luxury of leaving the media bubble behind.
Here’s a look at how some modern presidents spent their time after serving in the nation’s top job.
Richard Nixon
After resigning office in 1974, Nixon retired to his California home. His estate, La Casa Pacifica, was dubbed the Western White House. He endured a series of surgeries and financial challenges brought on by the Watergate investigation, People magazine says, before spending the rest of his life trying to rehabilitate his reputation.
Jimmy Carter
The oldest living president, Carter spent his time after his presidency focused on human rights and charitable causes, such as Habitat for Humanity.
He also founded the Carter Center, an organization focused on alleviating human suffering.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter has periodically gotten back into politics, endorsing Joe Biden for president at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 and criticizing President Donald Trump.
George H.W. Bush
Part of the second father-and-son pair to serve as president, the elder Bush retired to private life with his wife, Barbara, in Houston. They divided their time between Texas and the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, People says. He also took annual cruises in Greece, went fishing and delivered paid speeches.
Bill Clinton
After serving two terms in the White House, Clinton stayed active in politics both on his own and with his wife, former first lady, senator and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton. He opened the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation for global foundation work. He endured a number of heart and respiratory health issues.
George W. Bush
The younger Bush served two terms in office, during which he saw the Middle East war, the beginnings of the Great Recession, Hurricane Katrina and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He pledged to stay out of politics after leaving office and has, more or less, kept that promise. Bush has a new hobby — painting — and does charity work.