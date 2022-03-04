At its February meeting, the Mount Carmel BMA considered an ordinance on second reading that would establish specific rules for residential property owners when building accessory buildings.
The ordinance would have required that, on parcels of land in residential districts, the accessory building (such as a garage) must be on the same lot as the principal building (home) and may not be built before the principal unless both the principal and accessory buildings are being permitted at the same time.
“This is the way we do business already,” Building Inspector Vince Pishner told the board in January. “We are just trying to make it so it’s no longer just standard operating procedure and actually part of the ordinance.”
Pishner noted that this procedure was put in place to avoid instances where a citizen owns two adjoining residential lots, builds a home on one and a garage on another, sells the property containing only the garage, and then the new owners want to use the garage commercially.
“It has happened in town before,” he said.
If a property owner wanted to build a garage or shed on property that fit these characteristics, the ordinance would require the owner to first have the two lots combined.
However, Alderman Jim Gilliam spoke in opposition to the ordinance in January, noting that it would prohibit him from building a garage on some property he already owns.
Pishner noted that, if a property owner wanted to build an accessory building first to live in while the primary home is being constructed, the owner would just need to acquire the permits for both buildings at the same time.
During a public hearing before the February meeting, former Alderman Garrett White spoke out against Gilliam’s voting intentions.
“You all need to decide on what is best for the city and the citizens – not your own personal use,” he said.
“I just think it takes the property owner’s rights away,” Gilliam said. “It’s your property, you pay the taxes on it.”
He then made a motion to “do away with” the entire ordinance. The board voted 2-5 on this motion with only Gilliam and Alderman Steven McLain voting ‘yes’.
Then, Alderman Mindy Fleishour suggested amending the ordinance to just delete this particular section rather than striking down the entire thing. She said she agreed with Gilliam that requiring property owners to combine lots before building a garage or shed seemed excessive.
“It’s not as easy as going down to the Tax Assessor’s office and having them combined,” she said. “You have to have a reassessment of your taxes, new parcel numbers have to be included and a new survey has to be done.”
She then made a motion to pass the ordinance without the section that would prohibit building sheds on lots with no home. Thus, what was left of the ordinance was correction of an error in section 14 of the zoning code and as well as a requirement that side setbacks be 5 feet and the rear setback be 10 feet for buildings in all business districts.
This motion passed 5-2 with Alderman John Gibson and Mayor Pat Stilwell voting ‘no’.
Land parcel rezoned for apartments
In other news, the board unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance that rezoned a parcel of land on West Main Street near City Hall to accommodate six apartments that will soon be built on the area.
Pishner told the board that three apartments already exist on the property, but the owners plan to convert the downstairs of the building into three more.