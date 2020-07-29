SNEEDVILLE — The Dean Jones Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Hancock Football Sideline Club, will be held this Saturday at Clinchview Country Club, in Bean Station.
The four-man tournament will feature a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per team.
Cash prizes will be awarded for Top Finishers — $400 First Place, $200 Second Place, plus prizes for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 8 in memory of Dean Jones.
A lucky golfer who gets a Hole-In-One on No. 8 will walk away with $10,000, with additional prizes on other holes, including Nike Irons for Hole No. 11, and a Kindle Fire for Hole No. 13.
A $500 gift card will be awarded to the golfer who gets closest to the pin on Hole No. 3.
Holes will be sponsored in memory of deceased Hancock County football teammates, Dakota Blevins and Nathanael Seal.
Lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Mike Gibson by phone at 423-300-9283, or by email at overhomecabin@yahoo.com.