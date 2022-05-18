The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility reported Friday that Rogersville attorney Gerald Eidson had received a public censure for violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct related to diligence and competence.
The TBPR report states that Eidson was appointed to represent a client in a dependency and neglect matter in juvenile court on June 7, 2021, and the adjudicatory hearing was set for June 29, 2021.
Eidson failed to speak with the client until the day before the hearing, despite the client leaving multiple messages to speak with him. Eidson also failed to seek a continuance until he was in court on June 29, and he withdrew his request for a continuance upon the objection by other parties. The client suffered potential harm.
A Public Censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.
This is Eidson’s third public censure since 2006 and his law license was also previously suspended.
Previous public censures, suspension
Eidson’s first public censure was issued on April 20, 2006.
The complaint was filed by Eidson’s former client’s parents, who are the paternal grandparents of three children, at least one of whom was sexually molested by their mother’s boyfriend. The father and the children’s mother had joint custody and the father had hired Eidson.
According to the TBPR the father repeatedly urged Eidson to seek both temporary emergency and permanent custody of the children. Eidson admits that he told his client that “if any further circumstances arose to let me know immediately so that further pleadings could be filed. I did tell him I would pursue full or temporary custody for him if further circumstances arose.”
Eidson said he did not prepare any pleading “that related to custody because no further information was provided to me that, in my opinion that gave grounds upon which a pleading could justly be filed seeking a change of custody.”
The TBPR reported that the father provided Eidson with names and contact information for witnesses. Eidson did not contact any of these witnesses, nor did he pursue a change of custody, breaching his previous assurance that he would do so if he was presented with additional evidence.
According to the TBPR Eidson’s failure to seek custody, despite his promise to do so if information justifying it came to light, when such information had come to light constituted a violation of RPC 1.3. In further aggravation of this violation, Eidson failed to respond to requests for additional information from Disciplinary Counsel, which also violated Rules of Professional Conduct regarding diligence.
Eidson was also censured in 2019 as a result of a 2018 complaint of misconduct related to his representation of an incarcerated client who had filed a pro se petition for post conviction relief.
The TBPR states that Eidson failed to adequately communicate with his client and did not act diligently, and as a result the pro se petition for post conviction relief was dismissed. Eidson pleaded guilty to violation of the rules of professional conduct pertaining to diligence, communication and misconduct.
On March 4, 2011, Eidson’s law license was suspended for three months followed by nine months of probation as a result of a a Conditional Guilty Plea, to violation of the rules of professional conduct related to competence, diligence, communication, fees, expediting litigation, failing to respond to the Board, and misconduct.