SNEEDVILLE — Hillery Gibson, age 95, of Sneedville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hancock Manor Nursing Home.
Hillery was born June 22, 1924 to William and Julie Gibson. Along with his parents, and siblings, Gracie, Steve, Christine, Willa Mae and Willis, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nellie Johnson Gibson.
He was a former Hancock Co. Commissioner and former longtime employee of the Hancock Co. Transportation Services.
He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Inez Gibson, of Sneedville, and Ralph and Janice Gibson, of Milford, OH; grandchildren,
Sandy, David, Greta, Deborah and Michael; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to say Thank You to Dr. John Short, Amedisys Home Healthcare, Hancock Manor Nursing Home and special niece, Brenda Trent, for their care.
Graveside services for family and friends were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Andy Gibson Cemetery with Rev. Charles Roberts officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville handled the arrangements.
