Dorothy Faye Reed, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away on October 16, 2020.
She was a wonderful lady, and a devoted Christian all her life. Dorothy enjoyed farming and gardening around her house. She was a loving person and will be missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband, Carson Reed; brothers, Bobby and John Russell; nephew, Jonathon Gilliam; and niece, Tina Russell.
She is survived by her sisters, Gracie Reed and Martha Gilliam; brothers, Jesse (Judy) Russell, Jackie Russell, Jerry Russell, Charlie (Linda) Russell, Billy Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in Highland Cemetery with Benji Russell and Gerald Helton officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.