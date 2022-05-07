Di’s Diner, which celebrates is 30th anniversary in October, is a Hawkins County landmark and the center of activity in the St. Clair community.
The building has a long history, and the diner maintains its old-time charm.
Owner Diann Fobber says it was originally the St. Clair Holiness Church. After that several different people operated stores in the building. Di says that “when we bought the building, there had been a junk store in it.”
She adds that the building is about 150 years old.
Di has spent a lifetime in the restaurant business. She was raised in Rockford, Illinois. Her first food-service job was as a carhop at the age of sixteen. She said the manager wanted to see if she could cook, and “the rest is history.”
She moved to Tennessee in 1973 and married her husband Frank in 1974. He is her partner in the diner. They have been together 49 years. They have two sons, five biological grandchildren and one step grandson. Di adds “and about 100 adopted children and grandchildren; every girl who has ever worked for me.”
When she first came to Tennessee, she ran the Country Corner Restaurant for ten years. It was just up the road from the diner. When the Country Corner closed, they bought the current building and opened the restaurant. Today Di’s Diner is about quality food at reasonable prices and atmosphere.
The dining area has an old-timey country feel. There is a juke box and an old heating stove. Di days “I love to cook” and that is evident in the quality of the food they serve. Tosha McDavid (nicknamed “Pineapple”) works as a waitress. Megan Carter serves as manager, and has worked for Di “off and on for 22 years.” She started working for Di at eighteen and “has been the daughter we never had.”
One of the favorite meals at Di’s Diner is the breakfast special; bacon or sausage, two eggs and a choice of biscuits and gravy or toast and grits for $5.25. Di says “We try to keep our prices where our customers can come out and eat.” Daily lunch specials vary, except Wednesday (chicken and dumplings) and Friday (choice of spaghetti or fried fish). They offer traditional grill orders; hamburgers and hot dogs, and the Philly steak is popular. Di says “Everything is made from scratch.”
The customers include several regulars, including “Pappy” (Thomas Laster), “Preacher Bob”, who Di has known for over 40 years, and Nancy Brooks, a retired school teacher.
At the head of the regulars’ table is the old-fashioned stove and on it rests a cap which belongs to Dave Byington, a regular who passed away a short time ago. He would place his hat on the stove and now it is there as a memorial to him. In addition to the regulars, Di says that they serve some of the newcomers to the area, and they get “stragglers” now and then.
Di’s Diner is located at 1321 Highway 113. The phone number is (423) 235-7631. They are open seven days per week. The hours are Monday-Thursday and Saturday 7:00am -3:00pm, Friday 7:00am – 6:00pm and Sunday 8:00am -3:00pm.
Di says “God has blessed me here. I’m thankful for what he has done for me and my family. I’ve watched children here grow up and now I watch their children grow up.”
“As long as I can walk and cook, I plan on staying here.”