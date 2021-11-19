Non-certified employees in the Hawkins County school system may have something to be thankful for next week if the County Commission approves budget amendments giving them credit on the salary scale for previous work experience.
This past Monday the Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend a total increase of approximately $411,000 to cover increased pay for school employees. The full County Commission will consider final approval when it meets Monday evening.
Affected non-certified employees include (but aren’t limited to) vocational teachers, attendance clerks, office staff, nurses, teaching assistants, teaching assistance, technology staff, maintenance workers, bus drivers and cafeteria staff.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Budget Committee Monday the increases will be paid from within the school system’s General fund, transportation and food services budgets. These salary increases were approved in the 2021-22 budget.
“If you recall in our (2021-22) budget that was submitted we recognized over a period of time that none of our non-certificated — every other position aside from teachers — came in and started at level zero of every pay scale,” Hixson said. “Teachers can come in and get credit for experience in other systems. But, historically speaking we have not honored that for other employees.”
Hixson said the Board of Education created a policy that allows them to view non-certified employees’ previous experience and determine if that experience merits a step up on the salary scale.
The deadline to review existing non-certified employees was Sept. 30, which resulted in the $411,000 budget amendment to move those employees up on the salary scale.
New non-certified employees will have an opportunity to receive credit for previous experience as well.
The purpose of the change is for recruitment and retention of experienced employees.
Hixson pointed to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program which brings in experienced people to teach various trades. Previously a mechanic, cosmetologist, electrician or welder with extensive experience would be brought in as a CTE teacher on the salary scale at the zero experience level.
“That made it very difficult for us to recruit people into those positions,” Hixson said. “Bus drivers mechanics, plumbers, HVAC — same type of thing. So, we came up with a system that if we hire you, and you say you’ve got 15 years of applicable experience, we ask for verification from your former employer or tax records if you own your own business verifying that you did those duties and had those skills. Then we will compensate up to year 15 for that new employee coming in. It’s been very beneficial to us in recruiting and retaining our non-certificated employees.”
Hixson added, “Even though it has resulted in a hit to our budget as far as salary costs, I think it will go a long way in retaining our employees.”