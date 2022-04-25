A woman waiting to pick up her grandson from school told police her vehicle “accelerated rapidly” shortly before she crashed through a fence and hit a swing set at Rogersville City School Thursday afternoon.
Fortunately there were no children in the playground at the time of the accident and no one was injured.
Evelyn Walker Phillips, 80, of Rogersville, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan waiting to pick up her grandson from school at 2:48 p.m. when the accident occurred.
RCS SRO Chris Pinkston stated in his report that when he arrived at the scene the vehicle was sitting in the middle of the playground area in the school.
“(Phillips) stated that she hit the gas and the vehicle accelerated rapidly, and she was not able to regain control,” Pinkston stated in his report. “The vehicle then went over the curb, through the fence, hitting a swing set, causing major damage to it and the landscape around it.”
Phillips was cited for failure to exercise due care.