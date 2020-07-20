Longtime Hawkins County educator and principal Bobby Wines passed away on Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy of success in the education system.
Wines would have begun his thirtieth year in the Hawkins County School system this year. He had also just taken over as Principal for Carters Valley Elementary School as of July 1.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that Wines was all set to begin his first year at CVES—he had moved his belongings into his new office and had already met with members of the staff there.
Mount Carmel Police Department Detective Cody Bussell told the Review that the cause of death is a suspected swimming accident; however, official confirmation is pending the completion of an autopsy.
Hixson announced Wines’ passing on Sunday to school faculty and staff.
“We are truly a family,” Hixson said. “As with any family, we share in the joys we all experience, but also in the hard and troubling times. Now is unfortunately one of those troubling times.”
Hixson added, “As many of you know, Bobby was a soon-to-be 30-year veteran of HCS, serving as teacher, coach, and administrator, demonstrating success in every position he held. He was more than that, though. He was a great man who loved students, his staff, and truly enjoyed helping others succeed. Please keep his daughters, his extended family, and girlfriend in your prayers.”
Before Wines took over as principal of CVES, he spent the last six years as principal of Volunteer High School. Before his time at VHS, he served as principal at Mount Carmel Elementary and Surgoinsville Middle; assistant principal at Volunteer and Church Hill Middle; and science teacher and coach at Church Hill Middle and Volunteer.
During Wines’ nine years at MCES, the school received a number of academic honors including being named as one of three SCORE (State Collaborative on Reforming Education) finalists in 2013-14, as well as being recognized as a Tennessee Reward School for several years.
Hixson also told the Review on Monday that the school system is working on determining who will assume Wines’ duties as principal of CVES. He added that this information could be released as early as Tuesday, July 21, but it had not been released by presstime on Tuesday morning.
No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time, but the online version of this article will be regularly updated as more information becomes available.