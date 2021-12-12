One of the last things he and I talked about before my Dad passed on Saturday was what a great run he had. And it truly was. Dad died Dec. 4 at the age of 93.
He knew he was approaching his last few days. His Congestive Heart Failure was getting worse. His kidneys were failing at a rapid pace. His body was just telling him that it had had enough. His mind, though. His mind was as sharp and most likely sharper than mine. He loved to tell stories, most of them about the times he had growing up and most of them tales of how his parents struggled to make it and how close his relationship was to them even though he didn’t agree with them a good part of the time.
That’s a big part of the reason why we stayed so close through the years. Our relationship was modeled very closely like his was with his parents. No, we didn’t see eye to eye on some things but I have to say we agreed on most. I knew better than not to agree, not because he’d get physically angry but because I’d get “the look.” Most of you probably know what I mean, and it’s not a look of approval I’m talking about. That look would tear a hole through me that I didn’t really even want to attempt to patch, so therefore I didn’t want to have to try and that meant not getting on his bad side. I don’t remember him ever spanking or raising a hand to even act like he was going to. “The look” was enough.
He bought the first car his family ever had, and the stories he told about it were legendary. The stories he told about he and my Mom met were legendary as well, along with the ones where he knew which members of her family he didn’t want to get “the look” from so he knew not to displease them either.
He worked from the time he was eight or nine years old, every penny he made being put in the family till so there would be groceries on the table and clothes on their backs. He always said his Mom could stretch a nickel so far she would always find a way to get change back for whatever she was purchasing, and he was like that to the very end. Not extravagant, always conservative in spending, and never owing anyone a dime. Not to say he wasn’t generous. He’d give you the shirt off his back and go buy you another one if you needed it but he wasn’t going to spend it on himself.
He spent all of his working life with Dodge/Reliance Electric/Baldor/ABB, which is now back to Dodge and was absolutely thrille to see them go back to the original name and logo the company had when he started. Everyone I’ve ever talked to that he worked with loved him, and never had a bad word to say about him. If I could only live up to half of what he was in that respect I’d be honored.
Dad was a man of many talents. He could build or repair anything, and when he did it would definitely stay built or repaired. There were no short cuts taken where he was concerned.
Not many people know Dad has a twin sister. I say “has” because at 93 she’s still alive, and I’m sure that’s close to some sort of record. Not many 93-year-old twins around would be my best guess. He was very protective of her throughout their school years and throughout life. One of his biggest regrets was as he had lost nearly all of his hearing he couldn’t carry on meaningful conversations with her over the phone any longer, and although Dad was great with technology (texting every day was something we did until the very end), his sister never took much to it. My cousin made the effort to get his Mom to learn, but it never worked out.
He served his county in Korea, and was very proud of that. Toward the end he had finally gotten to where he would tell me some of the things he went through over there and it really gave me a deep appreciation for what he and thousands of others like him went through just to give us the freedoms we have today. He proudly wore his “Korean Veteran” cap this past Veteran’s Day, and I thought of him throughout the service held downtown on that day and how much he would have loved to have been there. His health just didn’t allow it.
I was proud of how he lived on his own for a couple years after Mom passed in 2019, but it was obvious he missed her terribly. After 62 years of marriage I guess you get attached to someone.
I could go on and on, but I just want to circle back to where I started talking about how we had stayed close through the years. The stories he told and the relationship we had would not have been possible if that weren’t so.
If you for some reason aren’t close to your parents, mend those fences. I can almost guarantee you that you’ll regret it if you don’t. You’re missing some of the best parts of life not being able to experience knowing what they’ve been through and how they got to where they are.
I know it can be tough, but take a small word of advice from someone who now has neither parent to speak directly to. Stay close. You’ll be glad you did.