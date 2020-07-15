Hawkins Co. Sheriff asks budget committee to reconsider employee raise

Readers may remember that, when the county began work on the 2020-2021 budget, County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson had several funding requests, totaling around $673,000.
His requests included funding for a 7.5% across-the-board raise for all of his staff, which totaled $343,481; eight new patrol cars, which cost between $30,000 and $35,000 a piece; and a $50,000 funding request for vehicles to transport inmate work crews to and from the jail.
However, many of his requests were significantly lowered by the budget committee, and some were denied altogether.
Lawson approached the budget committee again at their July 7 meeting to ask that some of his requests be revisited.
He was accompanied by 20 to 30 officers from multiple departments who came to show their support for Lawson and his requests.
Sheriff’s office raise and patrol car request cut nearly in half
When the Budget Committee met on May 20 to decide which funding requests to keep within the budget, they voted to only purchase four cars this year, totaling $140,000, rather than eight. However, they plan to continue purchasing four each year.
They also voted to approve $73,275 to give the employees a 1.6% COLA (cost of living allowance) increase rather than the requested 7.5%. The inmate work crew vehicle funding was denied as was the funding for two new narcotics detectives.
Lawson asked the committee on July 7 to revisit his request for employee raises as well as for vehicles to transport the inmate work crew.
“Invest in these men and women on the front end”
Lawson went on to tell the committee that an employee raise could actually save the county money in the long run.
“In the last 15 years, Hawkins County taxpayers have sent 55 people to the police academy,” Lawson said. “That costs money when you figure all the overtime we’re having to pay out of the sheriff’s budget over all these years, plus $90,000 last year (in accrued employee vacation and sick time) that we paid employees who went to work somewhere else. I want to save money, so I think that, if we invest in these men and women on the front end, we won’t be wasting it on the back end.”
He explained that it costs roughly $38,000 per officer who is sent to the police academy. He added that, out of the many that the county pays to send the academy, only “a couple handfuls” actually stay with the Sheriff’s department until retirement.
“We’re going to spend this money anyway by paying people out (for accrued vacation and sick time), paying overtime and re-training,” he said. “I’m just asking you to consider investing in them and see if we can make a difference.”
“You all know what’s going on in America right now”
“I want to send somebody to your house that is not only highly trained, but I aIso want experienced people,” Lawson added. “You all know what’s going on in America right now, and you know the dangers that you all face in the community, churches and Walmarts.”
He went on to add that he feels his employees deserve the raise.
“They work hard, they’re dedicated and they work many hours,” Lawson said.
He also told the committee that he anticipates it becoming harder and harder to find applicants to fill positions. In fact, he said that the number of applications they received within the last month had dropped by 80%.
The inmate work crew saved the county thousands
In the past, Lawson explained that the Sheriff’s Department has used vehicle seized off of drug dealers to transport the inmate work crew and their equipment, but they are no longer able to do that.
Plus, the vehicles that they are currently using are nearly worn out.
Lawson told the committee that, just between July 2019 and April 2020, the inmate work crew completed 182 projects, which saved the county thousands of dollars’ worth of labor.
“We’re blowing money year after year”
Committee Chairman John Metz noted that the Commission voted last year noted that last year the full commission passed a resolution stating that it would make every attempt to provide the sheriff’s office with an annual COLA increase no less than the national Social Security COLA.
“That’s what we’ve done within this budget (by funding a 1.6% increase),” Metz said. “If we’re going to fund a 7.5% raise, which is $343,481, that is a 3.3 cent property tax increase. If that’s what the commission wants to do, then you HAVE to vote for a property tax increase. Otherwise, you’re going to be in a significant deficit position. There’s no way around it. We’re already $752K in the red, granted that is underestimating revenues and overestimating expenditures. With good, conservative budgeting, we may break even at the end of next budget cycle.”
He added, “I don’t think there’s a single individual on the county commission who is anti-law enforcement. We just have to responsible, educated decisions on how to do this.”
“I’ve been around the County Commission for about 30 years, so I understand how it works,” Lawson replied. “And I have enough sense to know that I wouldn’t get a 7.5% raise (for the employees), but I had to start somewhere. What I’m trying to do is quit throwing away money on the back end of it. Let’s quit paying people out $9,000, spending $38,000 to train and paying overtime. We’re blowing it year after year. Over all these years, you’ve spent millions of dollars that you’re getting nothing for. If you want to save and cut, that’s a really good place to start.”
In the end, the committee took no action at that meeting on Lawson’s request.
Upcoming budget committee meetings cancelled
The budget committee was originally scheduled to meet again on July 20 and meet with the full County Commission on July 27 at 5 p.m., just before the full Commission meeting, to present the second draft of the 2020-2021 budget.
The July 20 budget and Public Buildings meetings have since been cancelled, as has the July 27 full Commission meeting.
As of presstime Thursday morning, budget committee chairman John Metz hadn’t officially announced whether the July 27 Budget Committee meeting would still be held in-person, held virtually or cancelled entirely. The Review will share updates on the plan for this meeting via our Facebook page.
The County Commission meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19 related closures within the County Clerk’s office. Each month, the clerk’s office receives commission resolutions that are to be presented that month’s meeting. The offices closed last Thursday (July 9) when three employees tested positive for COVID-19, and this didn’t give enough time for all of the resolutions to be processed.