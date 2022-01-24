District 1 Constable William Creasy won’t stand trial on official misconduct and drug possession charges until after his potential re-election bid in the May 3 county primary.
Last week Creasy picked up his petition for re-election to a second term of office.
His first term was eventful with a felony indictment in 2019 which was pled down to a misdemeanor after he resigned. Creasy was then re-elected by a single vote in a 2020 write-in election which apparently was unknown to a vast majority of voters in his district.
And then last year he was indicted again accused of keeping meth that he seized during traffic stops to train drug-sniffing dogs.
Creasy, 67, of Kingsort, was served a sealed indictment warrant in June of 2021 on one count of official misconduct, which is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of casual exchange of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a license and simple possession of Gabapentin.
During a Jan. 19 hearing in Hawkins County Criminal Court Creasy’s trial date, which had been scheduled for Jan. 25, was rescheduled for May 17. He must appear in Criminal Court on May 2 to announce whether he plans to proceed to trial.
Creasy’s previous case
In February 2019, Creasy was indicted on charges of official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies.
He was accused of conducting a traffic stop and detaining a citizen after his election in August of 2018, but before he was sworn into office on Sept. 1, 2018.
As part of a plea agreement, Creasy was compelled to resign from his constable position in April 2019. On Aug. 30, 2019, Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official misconduct and attempted official oppression.
He was re-elected as a write-in candidate in 2020 after completing the terms of his probation, which allowed his convicted to be expuunged.
Commission candidate faces drug charges
Another potential May 3 primary candidate facing felony charges is Carl Ketron Bailey, 58, of Rogersville who has qualified to seek one of the District 7 County Commission seats.
Bailey was arrested in September of 2020 accused of drug trafficking after a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs was allegedly delivered to his home.
On Nov. 19, 2021 he appeared in Sessions Court where several charges were bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury including possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Legend drugs with intent to barter or give away; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.
Bailey is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court for motions on Feb. 2, and for arraignment on Feb. 11.
The following is the updated list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had either qualified or picked up petitions as of the end of business hours Friday, Jan. 21. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted:
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, and Mark DeWitte have qualified; Kenneth William Stapleton and David Bailey (I) have picked up petitions.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie have qualified.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has qualified.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has qualified.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross has picked up a petition.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick has picked up a petition,
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have qualified; Chad. W. Collins picked up a petition.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson, and Melinda Fleishour (I) have picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita (D) has qualified. Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis and William T. Tower III have qualified. Adam Greer, Charles K. Thacker and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton and Phillip Wilcox have qualified. Joshua Gilliam picked up a petition.
District 5: Jason Roach and Glenda Davis have picked up petitions.
District 6: Larry Clonce has qualified; Rick Brewer Austin Ray Bradley and Nancy Barker have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have qualified. David C. Lawson picked up a petition.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee have qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep has qualified; DeAnna Snyder has picked up a petition.
County School Board
District 3: Kathy Cradic picked up a petition.
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I) picked up a petition.
District 6: Travis Charles picked up a petition.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) picked up a petition.
Constables
District 1: Ryan D. Christian and William “Bill” Creasy have picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Frank Vaughan has qualified; Bryan D. Carter and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has qualified.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham has qualified; Johnny Lee Drinnon has picked up a petition.
As of Jan. 14 no constable candidates had picked up petitions for Districts 4 and 7.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.