Members of the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force were recognized statewide recently for completing Operation Crystal Fields which was credited with stopping more than half the meth coming into the region.
Among the recipients of the Award of Recognition issued by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association were Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Surgoinsville Police Department Chief James Hammonds.
The Third Judicial District DTF includes law enforcement from Hawkins, Greene, Hancock and Hamblen counties. Also receiving an Award of Recognition for Operation Crystal Fields were Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer, Attorney General Dan Armstrong, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Beverly, and Greeneville Police Department Chief Tim Ward.
Third DTF assistant director Scott Stewart said these awards go to agencies that complete drug operations that have a significant impact on their region or the state.
“This is awarded by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association to members of the association which span throughout the state of Tennessee from Mountain City to Memphis,” Stewart told the Review. “As the Assistant Director I am very proud of our group for not only receiving the award but also the fact we do this with only six full time agents and two part time agents. It also goes to show the dedication and commitment of Sheriff Lawson and the other members of our Board of Directors to fight the good fight against high level drug dealers in our area.
Stewart added, “The (3rd DTF) Board as well as Director Craig Duncan constantly strive to see to it that we have the resources and the support we need to make cases like this year after year. This is the 4th year in a row that the 3rd DTF has received such an award.”
Operation Fields of Crystal
In the Later portion of 2020 Agents with the 3rd DTF, Hawkins County Narcotics, Greene County Narcotics, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began an ongoing investigation into an organization responsible for distributing multiple kilos of meth into the 3rd Judicial District as well as the surrounding areas that had a direct link to a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (MDTO).
Agents found multiple distributors in the 3rd District who were receiving meth in kilo quantities on a weekly basis. One of the sources was located in Greeneville around the Tusculum College Campus area of Greene County.
A search warrant was executed by Agents of the DTF with assistance from a TBI Special Agent where 716 grams of Meth, 63 grams of Cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, several pills, and 7 guns — 3 of which were stolen — were located at this location.
A man was arrested during this search who had fled from police in the recent past. During this arrest he was found with 15 grams of meth and 2 handguns. The drugs, guns and a car was seized during the execution of this warrant.
Later in the investigation Agents made several more controlled meth buys from another associate member of the organization. Another search warrant was obtained and executed where 978.1 grams of meth as well as a number of pills, and a handgun were seized.
Agents of the 3rd DTF and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began working yet another side to this group where Agents and Deputies conducted several undercover operations in Hancock and Hawkins counties where they made several controlled purchases and traffic stops. Officer also executed search warrants where they seized approximately 6 kilos in a two week period.
Agents then made an arrest of the primary suspect in the area who later admitted to travelling to Nashville, Atlanta, and Texas in order to obtain large amounts of Meth, Heroin and Pills.
Suspects gave statements to Agents that they had picked up approximately 200 kilos at a time in these locations and brought back into the 3rd District to be distributed by these individuals.
All of these criminals cases are currently pending in Federal Court.
Participating Agencies included Hawkins Count Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department, Surgoinsville Police Department, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Generals Office.