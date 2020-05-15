KYLES FORD — Thurman Vincent Kinsler, Jr., age 83, of Kyles Ford, TN, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on May 13, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was a loving husband of 55 years, father, and papaw. He dearly loved his grandkids. He was a good man, and a Godly man. He was a member of Fox Branch Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years up until he was physically unable to do so.
He traveled the world with the Armed Forces and served as a medical technician for the U.S. Army. He was a machinist by trade, and enjoyed watching University of Tennessee football. He also enjoyed gardening and sitting in the swing watching the squirrels.
Thurman was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Kinsler Johnson; father, Thurman Vincent Kinsler, Sr.; sister, Jeanette Kinsler Fields; and brother, Hugh Kyle Kinsler.
Thurman is survived by his wife, Judy Warner Kinsler, of Kyles Ford; son, Mark Edward Kinsler, of Kyles Ford; daughter; Cindy Kinsler Light and husband, Michael, of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Drake Ethan Light and Reagen McKinlee Light, of Maryville; and sister, Ruth Kinsler Crawford, of Batavia, OH.
Thurman was also blessed with an extended family of several close friends, half-brothers, half-sisters, nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Fox Branch Baptist Church with Rev. David Lawson, officiating.
Special music will be provided by the Kinsler Brothers (Larry, Gary, and Shannon Kinsler).
Interment with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Edward Kinsler, Michael Del Edward Light, Fain Poston, Jody Hogan, Terry Jenkins and David Nichols.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville.
Floral services are being provided by Cross Flower Shop, in Rogersville.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of arrangements.
