Rogersville's annual Tour of Homes is currently in full swing for your viewing pleasure. 

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the event is an online and drive-by event this year. Viewers can find the list of 10 homes on the Rogersville Heritage Association's Facebook page along with their addresses and a bit of history. No visitors are allowed inside the participating homes. 

The tour began on Dec. 12 and will run until Dec. 20. A winner will be announced on Dec. 21. 

To vote for your favorite home, click the 'like' or the 'heart' react on the RHA's Facebook post containing your favorite home. 

All information regarding the history of each home is courtesy of the RHA.

