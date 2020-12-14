Hale Springs Inn was originally built in 1824-25 by John McKinney. It served as a stagecoach inn and tavern. McKinney’s built the Inn to compete with Roger’s Tavern, which was only a few hundred feet away. Roger’s Tavern was operated by the founder of Rogersville, Joseph Rogers. Since Roger’s Tavern was in the Great Stage Road, McKinney’s plan was to build a larger, more impressive, Federal style building that would serve not only as a true tavern bar, but also accommodate guests for lodging.
Hale Springs Inn has served a significant role in history. During the 19th century, the Inn played host to famous individuals as they traveled through the new states of Tennessee. Presidents Andrew Jackson, James K Polk and Andrew Johnson have all stayed at the Inn. I’m a political speech, Andrew Jackson utilized the front balcony to address the crowd.
During the Civil War, the Hale Springs Inn was used as Union headquarters when the Union captured the town. In 1863, the Confederacy retook Rogersville during the Battle of Big Creek. Ironically, the Confederacy established their headquarters directly across the street at the Kyle House.
When the Inn closed in 1998, it was Tennessee’s oldest, continuously operating Inn. In 2003, the Rogersville Heritage Association purchased the Inn, and in cooperation with city government, began a multi million dollar renovation. Today, Hale Sorings Inn features nine spacious guest rooms, all with private baths. McKinney’s Restaurant offers fine dining with chef specials made from the finest ingredients. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and special events such as weddings, reunions, showers and receptions, can be hosted at the Inn. Visit www.halespringsinn.com for more information.