For more than 50 year Phoebe’s Country Store was the epicenter of activity in the Keplar community, and although it’s been quiet for decades, it will be bustling again on May 3.
With the closure and impending sale of Keplar Elementary School, the Keplar and Dykes communities lost their longtime voting precinct.
Hawkins County Election Commission member Teresa Greer told the Review Tuesday that commissioners drove up and down roads in that community looking for a new voting precinct location.
“We couldn’t find a place,” Mrs. Greer said. “We spoke with the Board of Education, and Mr. Hixson said the (Keplar Elementary) buildings were for sale. We happened to think of this store. Everybody in this community knows about this store and we thought it was a fantastic place. A historical place. What better place to have an election.”
Mrs. Greer added, “When we contacted (owner) Ken Givens he said it sounds great. It looks great to us. Most people will not need directions.”
Phoebe’s Country Store is located at the corner of Long’s Bend Road and Burem Road just past the school.
Givens purchased the property while he was serving on the Tennessee House of Representatives, and immediately put a roof on it to keep it from deteriorating further. After he returned home to Hawkins County from serving in the House, and later as Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, he began restoring the old store, which was completed about 10 years ago.
Today its used mainly for social gatherings and fundraisers.
‘Phoebe always held court’
For more than 50 years, however, Phoebe’s Country Store was an important place in the lives of people who lived in the Keplar community. Givens describes it as Keplar’s Walmart.
From the 1930s until her death in the late 1970s Phoebe Bradshaw sold groceries, soft drinks, candy, and other supplies out of the store. A building next door that’s gone now had farm supplies, and Pheobe’s was also the location of Keplar’s post office.
“Phoebe always held court back there (at the back of the store) and she always had the pot-belly stove back there,” Givens said. “All these (shelves) were just full of candies and everything. She still has the numbers on them for the potted meat and the pork and beans.”
Teresa’s Greer’s husband Johnny Greer spent much of his childhood at Phoebe’s. His grandparents Ollie and Nelly Jones had a nearby farm, and Johnny used to walk to the store with his “Pa” to trade eggs for Kool-Aid.
“There was always people out on the front porch loafing and chewing tobacco, and smoking and telling tales,” Mr. Greer recalled. “There used to be a big rattlesnake hide hanging right over that (back) door. It was a big timber rattler that had been killed locally. They had put the skin up, and it was big. I always really liked to look at that.”
He added, “I had clothes and quilts that were made from the feed sacks at Phoebe’s. Really good quality material. A lot of kids everywhere wore clothes made from feed sacks.”
‘She always had a little white dog’
Givens spent quite a bit of his childhood at Phoebe’s as well. While attending Keplar he and a classmate were very good at math, and because they got the best grades his teacher would send them to the store to get whatever she needed such as Kleenex or aspirin.
“We’d walk up the creek bank,” Givens said. “Imagine doing that now. But, we’d walk a half mile because we made the best grades in arithmetic.”
Givens added, “As my children were growing up, Phoebe would be back here, and she always had a little white dog. I would bring my kids to sit around the fire. She aways had a fire.”
Phoebe was single, and as far as Givens knows she was never married, but she didn’t need a man around for protection.
“Somebody came in drinking moonshine off of Beech Creek, and kind of said something inappropriate to her,” Givens said. “She grabbed him up by the overalls and threw him off the back porch. Phoebe could have done that because she was a pretty tall, imposing person.”
‘I think Phoebe would be very proud’
After Phoebe’s death the store operated under other owners for a few years but eventually closed and fell into disrepair.
Driving past one day Givens noticed a for sale sign and he paid what was asked to get it.
“Cynithia and I just love this building and community,” Givens said. “This was the heart of the community — Phoebe’s Store and Keplar School.”
In 2022 Phoebe’s Country Store will officially be known by the Hawkins County Election Commission as Precinct No. 10 for all three elections: The May 3 county primary; the Aug. 4 county general, and state and federal primary; and the Nov. 1 state and federal general.
Teresa Greer said the election commission is expecting between 100 and 150 people vote there Tuesday.
“I think Phoebe would be very proud to have this as a voting precinct, and I hope it works,” Given said.