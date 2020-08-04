ROGERSVILLE — Early voting for the Aug. 6, 2020, Federal and State Primaries ended on Sat., Aug. 1, with 4,071 persons casting ballots.
By the numbers:
PERSONS VOTING AT THE COURTHOUSE: 1,580.
PERSONS VOTING AT THE SATELLITE OFFICE IN CHURCH HILL: 2,001.
MILITARY VOTES: 12.
ABSENTEE VOTES: 431.
NURSING HOME VOTES: 47.
PERSONS VOTING DEMOCRATIC BALLOT: 362.
PERSONS VOTING REPUBLICAN BALLOT: 3,682.
PERSONS VOTING ‘GENERAL ONLY’ BALLOT: 27.
Rogers reminded readers that the numbers given here are “unaudited” and should be considered “unofficial”.
The Elections Office releases only general information about the number of persons who vote early and how many vote in each party’s primaries. The actual vote totals for candidates won’t be known, counted or announced until the polls close on the evening of Aug. 6.
Voters are encouraged to do their part during Election Day balloting. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to take appropriate protective measures. All voters will be given a voter’s kit that includes a glove, pen, and ‘I Voted Sticker” to use while in the polling precinct.
Tennesseans should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tenn. Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tenn. state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
For more information about voting in Hawkins County visit hawkins.commission@tn.gov or call the office at 423-272-8061.
