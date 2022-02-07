When he was a little boy Shea Collins had a habit of giving his belonging away, so it’s only fitting that his mother celebrate Shea’s life by continuing that tradition.
Last Week Rogersville Middle School held a grand opening for “Shea’s Closet”. It’s a room set aside at the main entrance to the school gym for clothes, shoes, and other personal items that students might need.
It’s been seven years since Shea passed away in a tragic accident at the age of 23. Every year around his birthday in December Shea’s his mother, Tonya Shortt honors Shea’s memory with a project involving giving.
“He would help me do some volunteer things, help me hand our food in Morristown,” Tonya said. “He loved his clothes, which kind of gave me the idea to do this. He still has a room at my house. Probably always will as long as I’m there. I just decided there’s clothing items in there and I wanted the first thing I hung in this (Shea’s Closet) to be his clothes. It was important to me to have his items hung in there before we hung anything else in there.”
Tonya is an alumni of RMS and wanted her next project honoring Shea to serve that school where, she learned, there is a real need for quality used clothing for students.
A grand opening ceremony for Shea’s Closet was held at RMS on Thursday, Feb. 3. School faculty said students are already benefitting from the closet.
Among those joining Tonya at the Feb. 3 ceremony were her mother Diana Reed, her brother Doug Reed, and her husband Wilburn Shortt, as well as RMS Principal Jason Roach who is a cousin.
With the help of family and friends Tonya compiled donations that filled Shea’s Closet with a variety of items for middle School students of all sizes.
Teachers have a key to Shea’s Closet, and if they recognized a need they can retrieve items for their students “no questions asked”.
Shea’s clothes are available for RMS students to retrieve along with other items that were donated for the closet.
Tonya said, “It’s hard on me to go to his room and take things, so I just took a few of this and a few of that, but I’ve got more in there that I’m going to go through and also bring those in here too.”
What would Shea think about his clothes being among the items given away in Shea’s Closet?
Tonya: “He would absolutely love it. When he was little he was kind of bad about giving his things away to people, so this would be right up his alley.”
In recent years on Shea’s birthday Tonya and her family have gone to Children’s Hospitals and handed out Teddy Bears; they’ve collected toys for the underprivileged; and they adopted families for Christmas.
“Every year I just chose something to give back to for his birthday,” Tonya said. “His birthday is on Dec. 12, so between Dec. 12 and Christmas I’m just doing something for somebody else. A family. The hospital.”
This year, however, Tonya wanted to create something more permanent. When she posted the Shea’s Closet idea on social media “it took off” and she was overwhelmed with donations.
“It grew bigger than I originally planned, which is a good thing,” Tonya said. “I think people really don’t understand the need that we have around here. I didn’t either until I had teachers (sending messages) that this was such a good thing and they wish we could do this at every school. A lot of people don’t realize that these kids do need a little help. We want this to be a fun place they can go to that they’re not embarrassed by. If they need something, go get it no questions asked. Go be a good person. There’s no payment needed. Go do something kind for somebody else.”
She wants to keep Shea’s Closet at RMS well stocked with items, and hopefully someday expand to other schools where a Shea’s Closet would be needed as well.
“I’ve already had people mention that,” Tonya said. “They’re on board with that. Some of my best friends helped me put this together, and put everything in here and organize it. The teachers have helped. My family has helped. And then some teachers have reached out to me and said they wish they had something like this at their school. It definitely could grow.”
Anyone who wants to make a contribution to Shea’s Closet, whether it be financial or clothing, can email Tonya at tshortt@utk.edu