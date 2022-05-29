In these modern times we live in one tends to take many things for granted. The sun will rise in the East and set in the West.
Rains will fall on the driest of places and the most menacing storms will eventually cease. The hardest of winters will come to an end and spring will always transition into summer.
But things do not always work out the way they’re supposed to; in fact past history has shown that Mother Nature sometimes throws a monkey wrench into the works. Within the faded pages of an old store ledger there is a very intriguing entry dated June 10th 1816.
It states “Unusually cold summer weather continues as we have snow today at Yellow Store near Surgoinsville. Area farmers are unable to establish a corn crop.” The ledger is from Yellow Store, one of Hawkins County’s earliest businesses. Organized by the Jacob Miller family in 1795 it housed a general store and post office and later became a distribution center for surrounding country stores.
The store was always painted yellow which gave the complex and community its name. A blacksmith shop, tanyard, and grist mill were all operated in connection with the store.
The store was destroyed by a tornado at 7:50 pm in mid April of 1955. However an old ledger miraculously survived to tell the story of one of the coldest summers in recorded history. The entry refers to 1816, a time period remembered as “The Year Without a Summer” It is also called “the Poverty Year” and “Eighteen Hundred and Froze to Death” Snow in the Summer is an extreme rarity even in the north, but there is documented proof that it happened once in Hawkins County.
The dramatic climate change was caused by volcanic winter triggered by a series of volcanic eruptions ending with the explosion of Mount Tambora in Indonesia.
The volcano had the largest known eruption in over 1600 years. The explosion was so intense the extraordinary cloud of ash reached the earth’s stratosphere and was carried to other parts of the world. The dust in the atmosphere blocked out the sunlight and caused unseasonably cold temperatures. Historians have called this period “the Little Ice Age” Long before the days of Television, Internet and telephone, news was very slow to travel from town to town. Global news was especially sluggish.
Unaware of what was going on many people actually feared the end of time was at hand. Temperatures decreased dramatically and caused significant agricultural problems across the globe.
All over the North East United States crops failed and many folks lost their farms. An entire populace faced starvation as vegetables, fruits, hay, and corn didn’t ripen. Cold weather crops like potatoes were the life for many people. Also the weather pattern of dry and cold air continued through the summer and further delayed vegetation growth and re-planting attempts. According to local newspaper accounts 1816 began with a dry winter.
Spring was slow in arriving and continued to be very dry. The growing season was hit with a series of devastating cold waves that caused major damage to the crops and the food supply dramatically. In May there was a series of killer frosts and snow showers but even more unusual was the fact that it continued to snow in June as witnessed by the entry in the Yellow Store ledger.
By all accounts it was a cold dark summer and many hard pressed people believed winter would never end. July 4th celebrations in Rogersville took place under chilly and cloudy conditions. The overnight temperature was 37 degrees. Most of the public arrived at the festivities in winter coats and hats. Light frosts and a severe drought continued through July and into August. Then heavier frosts began in September and by October 1st it was snowing. Regional epidemic starvation and an increase in mortality rates caused an area wide famine.
After 1816, the weather conditions returned to normal very quickly but the damage had already been done. Several families had already left Hawkins County for survivals sake. In fact several historians and genealogists cite the “Year without a summer” as a primary motivation for the Western movement that occurred when many East Tennessee residents began to seek out greener pastures in the frontier states during this time frame.
Generations of people far and wide felt the effects of the cold summer of 1816 for many years to come. By combining the research tools of modern technology and a brief excerpt in an old store ledger we are able to recover one more fascinating dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com