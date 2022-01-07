In the over the 12 years that I have been with the Hawkins County Humane Society, we have never seen anything like what is going on in Hawkins County at this time.
Everyday we are receiving calls on animals running at large. Animals being dumped. Animals being surrendered by their owner for reasons such as we have lost our job, we have to move. We lost our home. We can not afford to feed our animals.
Our shelter is over capacity and since we are a No kill shelter we have no room to take anymore animals in due to space. As a result, we feel that’s why many animals are being dumped.
We have no animal control in Hawkins County and our phones are ringing nonstop. Voicemail box is always full just from the night before. Myself and my staff are replying to messages each day after work until we go to bed most nights as late as midnight.
The community is angry. Dogs, cats, puppies, kittens roaming the streets day and night. We have received calls as early as 5:30 a.m. from dispatch over a dog that was tossed away in a dumpster by a church.
Animals getting hit by cars. We have rescued dogs this year that had been hit by a car and resulted in a broken pelvis, and broken limbs, eye removal, amputations, and fractured legs.
We had a kitten degloved and suffered spinal injury which affected tail and bladder and bowel issues. Then a cat that was found that had been burned and exposed tendons which resulted in amputation of back left leg.
Remember we do not have a vet on staff and these animals were not the property of The Hawkins County Humane Society.
These were all concerned citizens and Sheriff’s Department calls made to us begging for help. You have to help these precious animals. So we vet them and share their story hoping the community will help out with the cost and they always do.
It’s just heartbreaking to look back on this year and see how many animals have been through so much hurt and how many animals right this minute we are receiving calls on. We did a rescue of seven Shepherds and will go to court on Jan. 10.
This was an extreme case. We have taken in 574 dogs and 518 cats and the calls keep coming. We definitely need help. Our fosters are full. Rescues can’t take anymore in.
We need animal control desperately in the county. But then we need more space to house these animals. We are offering spay and neuter clinics here at the shelter at low cost.
Just call the shelter at 423-272-6538.
Also we want to start a vaccination clinic funded by donations to at least get the animals vaccinated. It’s just been a rough year and it’s not getting any better. We need help.