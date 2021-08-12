SURGOINSVILLE — An engineering study approved by the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday is the first step toward extending sewer service to Highway 11-W.
City leaders said Monday there are existing businesses on Highway 11-W, as well as undeveloped highway frontage with huge commercial development potential.
Mayor Merrell Graham said a property owner on Sandidge Hollow Road has placed five residential lots for sale that will be needing sewer service.
Extending the sewer line to those lots would take it about two-thirds the way between Main Street and 11-W.
The engineering study approved by the BMA Monday is not only to link Surgoinsville’s sewer system with the five new residential lots on Sandidge Hollow Road, but to continue all the way to 11-W.
“There’s a lot of property on the four lane that could be developed,” Graham told the Review after Monday’s meeting. “(The proposed line) would put it pretty close to the businesses that are out there now. Pizza Plus would love to get sewer. Dollar General too, probably.”
Graham added, “If we had sewer out to the four-lane, I think it would open things up quite a bit. I think if we got up there we would be in good shape.”
Alderman Randy Collier stated during his campaign last year that among his biggest goals if elected was to extend the sewer line to 11-W.
“That’s our best hope of increasing our tax base and taking all of the tax burden off of our residents,” Collier told the Review after Monday’s meeting.