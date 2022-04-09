Why did you decide to run for this office?
I became interested in running for office after seeing that none of the big challenges our county face were really being addressed.
At the same time, I was raised knowing freedom isn’t free and a representative government only works when citizens participate in the process, including staying informed, voting and running for office. When we go to the ballot box, we should have multiple candidates to consider and we must do our part to become educated voters versed in the issues and candidates.
We also should have fair and just legislators, who understand the value of hard work and dedication, as well as how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur and manage the tax burden and regulations put on small businesses by federal, state and local government.
We must cut red tape, levy only the bare minimum of taxes necessary to run Hawkins County and ensure a level playing field for all our citizens, not just those with more money than the rest of us.
It’s my lifelong belief in the principles of limited government and limited regulation applied equally to everyone that elevates my candidacy for the 3rd County Commission District of Hawkins County.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have a variety of work experiences, including serving as a quality control inspector and billing clerk for a railcar contractor, serving as a reserve police officer with the Bluff City Police Department, and serving as a past member of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department. Currently, I am the founder and owner of T&G Towing LLC established in 2020. We operate 3 recovery vehicles serving 3 counties with 3 employees.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Building unity among the Commission so that we can begin to tackle big problems in Hawkins County by learning to work together should be the top priority of all candidates for the Commission. Legislative gridlock and name calling was once reserved for Congress but has now trickled down to the Hawkins County Commission. We cannot move Hawkins County (or our country) forward unless we are willing to sit down together, calmly listen to opposing viewpoints, ensure any opposition is equitably heard, and deliberating like adults towards the best possible decisions we can make on behalf of all our constituents.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I will listen to my constituents and do what is best for the county and the people also. I do not think anyone person is more qualified based on experience or education sometimes the most qualified person is the one with a fresh prospective and the drive to handle the tasks at hand. My main qualification that I think makes me stand out is I am willing to listen to my fellow commissioners if elected and work with them to move our great county in a direction that paves a way for a brighter future for generation to come after us.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you?
If the voters of the 3rd District want a small-government conservative who is engaged, accessible and transparent and who commits to fighting for civility and equity, then I’m their guy. I do believe the key to success for Hawkins County is to retain and attract the best and the brightest to live and work here. This will require the Commission to place a laser focus on modernizing our infrastructure, including broadband, water, sewer and roads.
At the same time, our tax burden and regulations cannot scare off new business while the Commission should establish a committee to work with regional agencies like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Walter State Community College, Chamber of Commerce and others to provide support services that will help us retain and attract entrepreneurs and small businesses just as readily as we attract larger manufacturers.
I am available anytime at (423-754-2278) and I very much look forward to hearing from 3rd District residents on the problems, short-comings and successes that they see in our County government.