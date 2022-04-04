Classic car enthusiasts made their way to Surgoinsville’s Riverfront Park on Friday evening. The cruise-in was the first local car event of the season. Future Surgoinsville Cruise-Ins will be the first Friday of the month at the park. All photos by Randy Ball.
Surgoinsville hosts county's first Cruise-In of the year at Riverfront Park
