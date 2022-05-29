Census population estimates recently gave Hawkins some population growth bragging rights.
The county’s estimated 2021 growth rate was 1 percent. While that doesn’t sound like much, it was the best rate in the Tri-Cities. Of course, a high growth rate doesn’t necessarily mean more people than Sullivan or Washington counties – just a better growth rate.
A few weeks later, the number crunchers at the University of Tennessee (UT) added their estimates for the Tennessee State Data Center. It lines up with what Census estimated. But it took some of the shine off that highest growth rate status.
It brings the population growth issue back to ground level.
All the growth that Hawkins – the Tri-Cities, for that matter – has come from new residents. That will continue because the region’s real estate listing remains a hot ticket for those wanting to relocate. But it’s debatable whether the current pace is sustainable.
The Data Center’s long-term population estimate plots slow growth for Hawkins Co. until 2025. After that, the analysts think it will begin an equally slow decline.
By 2030 the outlook is for Hawkins’ population to be in the neighborhood of where it was in 2020 due to the current persistent demographic trend. Simply put, the population is rapidly aging.
Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that about 30 area residents celebrate their 65th birthday every day. Twenty-two percent of the county’s population is already 65 or older. And that’s not the only challenge.
Here’s the big picture. The U.S. population is barely growing. Combined with the ever-falling birth rates, the increasing death rate, and a decline in immigration, the trend raises the possibility that the nation’s population will be shrinking in the not-so-distant future.
Hawkins and the rest of the Tri-Cities have an older population than the national norm. The Hawkins median age is 46 compared to 38 for the U.S. That means the effects of the rapid aging trend will show up here faster than it will nationwide.
The region and the U.S. for that matter are also caught in that lower birth rate – higher death crunch.
One of the local growth benchmarks local business and civic officials are paying close attention to as these trends play out is household incomes.
The current Census American Community Survey (ACS) shows there are a little more than 23,000 households in Hawkins Co. That’s up by 48 from the previous year. There are 10 income ranges in the ACS count. Of those, four posted gains when compared to the previous year.
Household income that grew and by how much were:
$50,000 — $74,999, up 172
$75,000 — $99,999, up 254
$100,000 — $149,999, up 311
$150,000 — $199,999, up 37
The county’s median household income was $45,318, up a little over $3,000 from the previous year.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com