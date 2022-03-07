A Bluff City woman is facing charges including aggravated assault, burglary and theft after she allegedly entered a residence near Church Hill Friday morning and stabbed a sleeping woman.
Around 8:22 a.m. Friday HCSO Deputy Hunter Lamons was dispatched to an assault complaint at 196 Wallen Town Road.
Lamons was notified that the suspect was on foot and wearing a red jacket, and he passed a person matching that description while en route to the residence.
Lamons detained the woman, who was identified as Amy Frances Newland, 36, of Bluff City, after Newland told Lamons, “They will probably snitch me out and say I stabbed and cut her.”
Upon arriving at the residence Lamons was flagged down by a witness who stated, “Help, she’s been stabbed.”
Lamons then located the 39-year-old female victim who he observed to be covered with blood on her back and head.
The victim told Lamons she was sleeping when Newland came into the living room, and woke her up by stabbing her in the back yelling, “You took my life away from me.”
The victim stated that when the stabbing concluded Newland took her phone and called someone. The victim said she asked Newland to call 911 for help, at which time Newland replied, “That’s fake blood”.
The victim stated she had no other phone and had to wait for a roommate to return home to call for help. The victim was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Newland was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday morning on charges including aggravated assault, burglary and theft under $1,000.