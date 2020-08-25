The Commission’s Budget Committee recommended at their Aug. 18 meeting to postpone fire department and EMS funding resolutions that were on the Monday evening Commission agenda; however, these, along with Sheriff’s Department funding were major talking points during Monday evening’s commission meeting.
In the end, the Commission voted to earmark a total of $78,000 from Governor Lee’s COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG) to give each fire department a one-time bonus of $6,500 in addition to their regular annual funding.
During the nearly four-hour long Commission meeting, several other resolutions passed that would earmark portions of the governor’s grant and fund several other emergency response departments.
These other resolutions will be covered in detail within the Weekend edition of the Review.
Resolution would increase each fire department funding by $4,000
A resolution introduced by Commissioner Danny Alvis called for the county to give each fire department an annual contribution at the same level that they were funded within the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Within that budget, each department was given a $4,000 bonus that was intended to be a one-time deal.
If the county does not renew the bonuses, the eight county fire departments would receive $19,110 each, and the four city fire departments would receive $17,150 each.
Renewing the $4,000 bonuses would increase spending in the 2020-21 budget by $48,000.
At the Aug. 18 Budget Committee Meeting, County Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the committee that the public safety fund allocated for fire departments currently only contains $25,000. Thus, committee Chairman John Metz noted that there would need to be around $23,000 pulled from the county’s general fund’s undesignated fund balance in order to fulfill the resolution.
This would have also increased the deficit within the 2020-2021 budget from $709,000 to $732,000.
Buchanan then told the committee that approving the resolution would affect many other aspects of the 2020-2021 budget, which was scheduled to go before the commission Monday evening.
He suggested that the commission could “come back in September and do a budget amendment to officially amend the budget to include these funds.”
“It would make things a little simpler for not only this office, but as well as Mrs. (Sarah) Davis’s office (county clerk),” Buchanan said. “She is compiling the official records that we have to send out to the Division of Finance in Nashville. There still may be something else that comes up on the day-of that we have to amend on the fly, but the fewer adjustments we can make to this document would be beneficial to me.”
He went on to add, “Not necessarily saying ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’ we’re just saying that we’ll look at it in September and amend the budget once we have a budget to amend…We’re trying to amend a budget that we haven’t even passed yet.”
The committee then voted to recommend that the full commission table this resolution to be looked at again in September.
Commission agrees to give fire departments $6,500 each
However, this and other funding resolutions were heavily discussed during Monday evening’s Commission meeting.
Within his resolution, Alvis noted that many county fire departments weren’t able to hold in-person fundraisers due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. These fundraisers often account for a significant amount of the departments’ funding.
“Are there any other organizations that fall under this rule that are losing funds that we need to consider?” Commissioner Tom Kern asked.
“Probably so, but not as directly as the fire departments,” Alvis replied. “A lot of their funding does come from the roadblocks and community gatherings and fundraisers. I’m not aware of any others that have struggled as much financially as fire departments would have.”
Kern asked if the county Rescue Squads or EMS had faced similar financial hardships.
“We did see a decrease in call volume during that first wave around March, which did cause a decrease in revenue for us,” EMS Director Jason Murrell told the Commission.
“I wish I could sit here and say that I never need the fire department, the rescue squad, or EMS, but I can’t,” Commissioner Mike Herrell added. “I have talked to several of these fire departments, and I know they’re struggling right now. They can’t do their fundraisers, and they have lost a lot of income ever since COVID-19 started.”
He then asked to amend Alvis’s resolution to give each fire department a one-time bonus of $6,500 and take the money from Governor Lee’s COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG). This would total $78,000.
This grant will provide $1,176,000 to Hawkins County. Several other resolutions passed Monday evening would take funding from this grant.
“This actually improves the deficit by 3.18%,” Metz added. “The way it was originally written, it was going to increase the deficit by 3%.”
After Herrell made this motion, Corey Young of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad also asked that the Rescue Squad be included within this resolution. Though this particular resolution only included fire departments, funding for both Hawkins County and Church Hill Rescue Squads was discussed later in the very lengthy meeting within other resolutions.
“We’re still trying to come up with a plan”
Though Herrell’s amendment stipulating that the funding come from the governor’s grant passed, several other resolutions also passed Monday evening that would earmark portions of this grant.
“Back in June, I requested that we do a workshop to where everybody could be involved and say, ‘here’s where we would like this funding to go,’” Metz told the Commission. “That wasn’t acknowledged. Two months later, we still don’t have the money, and we’re still trying to come up with a plan. I would just respectfully ask that we just wait. If the chairman would have a special-called workshop just for this purpose to distribute those funds, I think it would be very beneficial. You may find that you want to increase the funding level.”
He went on to note that Commission Chairman Rick Brewer would moderate the meeting.
“It takes the personal aspect out of it of me being involved,” he said. “I just respectfully ask that you make that consideration.”
“I’m going to respectfully tell you that I’m not pulling my motion because they need the money, and that’s what I’m sticking with,” Herrell replied.
Commissioner Larry Clonce then made a motion to table the resolution until September’s meeting, but it failed 12-9.
Herrell’s amendment then passed 17-4, and, after more discussion, the amended resolution passed 16-5. Thus, each fire department will receive the $6,500 bonus when the county receives the Governor’s grant.