JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will host a virtual Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 12.
This ceremony honoring the university’s August and December graduates will be streamed live beginning at 10 a.m. at etsu.edu/classof2020. For a more personalized experience, graduates and their families and friends will select and stream a specific ceremony for their college or academic program. Viewers may also stream the ceremony and arrange a watch party on the ETSU Facebook page (facebook.com/easttennesseestateuniversity).
In addition, WCYB-TV 5 will broadcast the virtual Commencement Ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit etsu.edu/classof2020.