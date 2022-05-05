Former Mount Carmel mayor Chris Jones was arrested Sunday on a Sullivan County Criminal Court failure to appear warrant after the SCSO reportedly observed him driving a pickup with an illegal license plate.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1 p.m. Sunday a deputy noticed a black Ford F-150 truck driven by Jones drive past him twice on Princeton Road in Kingsport.
SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt reported that the deputy observed that the truck’s license plate did not have a sticker denoting what year the plate expired.
Seabolt reported that the truck entered I-26 from Sullivan Gardens Parkway and traveled east, accelerated, and was approximately half of a mile ahead of the deputy.
The Ford truck reportedly exited at the rest area, and upon his arrival the deputy observed Jones exiting the truck and walking toward the picnic table area. A check of the truck’s license plate indicated that it was a white F-150; however, it was displayed on a black truck.
The Deputy identified Christopher Scott Jones, 50, as the driver.
Jones, a longtime Mount Carmel police officer, fire chief, and later alderman and mayor, was found to have a warrant pending for his arrest for failure to appear on the charges of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation.
The vehicle identification number revealed that the truck had not been registered since 2016 and the license plate had not been registered since 2017. Jones was also unable to provide proof of financial responsibility.
Jones was arrested on the FTA warrant, and additionally charged with registration violations and no insurance. As of Thursday Jones was being held in the Sullivan County Jail with no bond set pending an appearance in Criminal Court.
Those Criminal Court charges stem from a Sullivan County Grand Jury indictment in June 2020 on charges of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation which are still pending in Sullivan County Criminal Court.
He was accused of using a Mount Carmel police badge in an attempt to view surveillance video at the Stone Drive Walmart in Kingsport on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020, on the pretense of conducting a stolen van investigation.
Although Jones is a former Mount Carmel police officer and detective, at the time he was mayor of Mount Carmel and was not a member of the police department.
Jones is also currently on probation from Hawkins County Criminal Court stemming from Alford pleas in two separate cases in May of 2021.
One case was connected to the embezzlement of $394,000 from his grandmother. Jones pleaded to financial exploitation of an elderly adult, a Class D felony, in exchange for a sentence of two years on supervised probation.
In the second case Jones pleaded guilty to felony official misconduct related to a phony eviction notice Jones created using the official Mount Carmel town seal in an attempt to remove his girlfriend from his residence.
For that plea, Jones was sentenced to one year consecutive to the other case, for a total sentence of three years of supervised probation, of which two years are remaining.
A Hawkins County Criminal Court arrest warrant for violation of probation was issued in both cases this past December.